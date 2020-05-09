No deaths officially registered by coronavirus.

In Vietnam, the use of a mask is mandatory

This is the reality of Vietnam, a country in Southeast Asia where, so far, less than 300 cases of covid-19 have been confirmed, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in the USA.

But as a country with 95 million inhabitants, a high population density, less than a third of Brazil’s per capita income, a precarious health system and 1,400 kilometers of border with China, the source of the outbreak, is managing to overcome the virus?

The answer lies in a combination of factors, including aggressive testing, strict quarantine and tracking patient contacts.

In addition, the country has resorted to an extensive awareness campaign with the help of technology and famous artists. It also prioritized open and transparent communication with the population, surprising even international observers.

And, of course, he acted fast.

On the 23rd of April, without showing community transmission of the virus for two consecutive weeks, Vietnam began to ease the confinement it had imposed on its inhabitants.

Vietnamese cities, like Hanoi, have high population density

Outbreak onset

The first two confirmed cases of covid-19 in Vietnam were reported in late January. On February 1, Vietnam Airlines stopped all flights to China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. The border with China was closed days later.

In the following weeks, the country imposed a series of restrictions, implementing measures before and sometimes even against the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), such as the cancellation of international flights and the mandatory use of face masks.

It also prevented crowds with more than 30 people, as well as festivals, religious ceremonies and sporting events.

Finally, on April 1, the country began to confine its population, before other countries, many of which were developed.

Vietnam manufactured kits at a cost of less than $ 25 and produce results in 90 minutes

Mass testing and contact tracking

Due to the limited public health infrastructure, the Vietnamese government has focused its efforts on mass testing and aggressive tracking of patient contacts – a tactic already used to combat the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) epidemic, which had hit the country a long time ago. 17 years.

But this time everything was done on a much larger scale. As of April 30, Vietnam had performed 261,000 tests and isolated tens of thousands of people.

This means that the country has tested nearly 900 people for every new confirmed disease, the highest rate of tests per confirmed case in the world. It even went so far as to manufacture its own test kits and even exported part of them to Europe and the United States. They cost less than $ 25 and produce results in 90 minutes.

The testing and tracking of contacts is based on a four-level principle announced by the Vietnamese Ministry of Health: confirmed covid-19 patients and their direct contacts (level 1: isolation and treatment in hospitals); close contacts with level 1 (level 2: insulation in structures set up by the government); close contacts with level 2 (level 3: self-insulation at home); and lockdown of the neighborhood / village / city where the patient lives (level 4).

Vietnam implemented forced quarantine and rigorous tracking of patient contacts

Location and isolation

But it would be useless to massively test the population if the new cases could not be located – and isolated.

To this end, the country has resorted to methods that would be considered debatable in countries with stricter privacy rights laws.

It works like this: a detailed history of the movements of each new covid-19 patient is published on social networks and local newspapers, in order to search for people who have been in close contact with him. To increase surveillance, an application has also been launched for people to alert local authorities of suspected infections in their area. All persons entering the country are required to present a certificate of health. False statements are liable to fines and imprisonment.

Experts question, however, whether such measures could be implemented in democratic regimes. Vietnam is a one-party state with decades of experience in mobilizing its people through wars and disease outbreaks.

As journalist Trang Bui recalls in an article in the British newspaper The Guardian, in the early days of the epidemic, the government defined the outbreak “as a war”.

“Doctors and nurses were called” soldiers, “and the newly created National Steering Committee for Prevention and Control in Covid-19 was dubbed” Headquarters “- a reference to an existing military corps until 1975,” he says.

“Not only was the language of war revived, but the military played a key role in combating the outbreak. The Armed Forces were tasked with coordinating the food, transportation and accommodation needed to quarantine thousands of people returning to Vietnam from countries. with the outbreak of the disease “, he adds.

Government worked with artists to create posters and raise public awareness

As in times of war, almost all sectors, including aviation, health and food production, were mobilized and charged with containing the pandemic. Meanwhile, citizens were encouraged through social networks, text messages and TV broadcasts to donate to the country’s disease prevention funds.

Surprisingly, however, the messages were not communicated in the traditional, rigid military style.

Instead, the government decided to be creative: it started updating citizens through frequent text messages, teamed up with two famous pop singers to produce an educational song about the virus, hired artists to create posters and used young and influential to lift the spirits of those who had to isolate themselves.

Thus, the government managed to not only protect its image, but rebuilt trust with the population.

In recent years, the country has been pressuring the lack of transparency with which it has dealt with environmental disasters, such as the mass poisoning of fish in 2016, land disputes and, more recently, a controversial bill for special economic zones.

“It remains to be seen, however, whether Vietnam will maintain this level of transparency after the coronavirus crisis,” says Bui.

Economic challenge

There is also another challenge at stake: the economy. This may have been the reason why the country decided to suspend the confinement on April 23.

Many non-essential services, like bars and karaoke lounges, are still closed. Some may never recover. Restrictions on shops, hotels and restaurants have been lifted, but in a country where tourism accounts for 6% of GDP, the future looks increasingly uncertain – it is not known when borders will reopen.

A report released by the International Labor Organization (ILO) last month indicated that at least 10 million Vietnamese may lose their jobs or face a reduction in their income in the second quarter of 2020. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts a rate of 2.7% growth for Vietnam in 2020, down about 7% last year.

In early April, the government announced a $ 2.5 billion stimulus package for the poorest. Most vulnerable people will receive $ 76 a week.

“Rice ATMs” and “zero dong stores (Vietnamese currency)” were created in major cities to help those most affected by the pandemic, but that was not enough to guarantee the basics, even with financial aid distributed by the government .

In an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, Vietnamese economist Nguyen Van Trang says the road ahead looks threatening.

Abandoned Da Nang International Airport

“Incredibly difficult decisions are made about how and when to reopen the country,” she says.

Van Trang points out that, despite external risks, the manufacturing, services and retail sectors are starting to resume.

“The internal resilience is enormous. A large part of the population survived difficulties during the war, so they can recover quickly,” she says.

But for some of the poorest in Vietnam, the situation does not look promising.

With attention diverted to the pandemic, NGOs were hit hard. The Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, an organization that works with street children in Hanoi and rescues victims of human trafficking in China, has seen donations plummet.

Skye Maconachie, the organization’s joint executive director, says the crisis has already led to an increase in homelessness and hunger.

“Many of the children and families we work with were already in poverty or crisis, and are now reaching a breaking point,” Maconachie tells The Guardian.

“Traffickers attack vulnerable people, so we hope to see an increase in human trafficking and labor exploitation in the coming months,” he added.

Still, when compared to its neighbors, Vietnam appears to have defeated the coronavirus. In Singapore, there were more than 20,000 cases and 20 deaths. In Indonesia, 12,700 cases and almost 1,000 deaths.

