How Victoria Federica is confined with Jorge Bárcenas, he tells it

Jorge Bárcenas talks about how he is living the confinement with Victoria Federica

Jorge Bárcenas has made a forced stop in his commitments as a DJ and is in a private estate in Jaén with Victoria de Maricalar and some friends

The Madrilenian explained that he is entertaining himself in the kitchen during this quarantine and prepares delicacies like those in the image for his coexistence companions

Since their paths crossed last summer, Victoria and Jorge share together as much time as they can. They go to the gym, they go out to dinner with friends, she goes with him many times to the discotheques where he plays music …

Barce and the niece of the King are very discreet with their private lives but they do not hide being very happy with each other

On the cover of HELLO !, the pregnancy of Sofía Palazuelo, Chenoa talking about her wedding, a funny photo of Anna Kournikova with her little daughter and the Infanta Elena talking during the quarantine

