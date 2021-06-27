How Verstappen was “turned on” by a comment from his engineer

Verstappen said after taking pole for last weekend’s French GP that “you are always a little below potential on your first outing (of Q3)” when drivers are tasked with getting through Q2 on medium tires. to gain an advantage in race strategy before switching to the softs for the final part of the session.

After he did it again in Saturday’s qualifying at the Red Bull Ring – just like Lewis Hamilton Y Valtteri Bottas, the only other drivers who tried to move on the harder compound from Q2 to Q3- Motorsport.com asked Verstappen at the post-session press conference if that transfer had been different this time.

But Verstappen he had a different explanation for why his pole position, a 1m03.841s, came on his first outing of Q3, although the 1m03.919s he scored on his second attempt would also have been good enough to take his sixth. pole of his F1 career.

Red Bull and Mercedes often send their drivers back on the softs for the final moments in the middle segment of qualifying, just in case they are in danger of being knocked out with their set times on a harder tire and so they can have your eyes on the top 10.

Also read:

At that point on Saturday, Verstappen quickly lifted out of Turn 1 because he ran into traffic, which he said led to him receiving a reprimand from his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, when he returned to the Red Bull garage.

“I think my engineer turned me on because he was angry that I didn’t do the lap on the softs,” said Verstappen. “He spoke to me on the radio when I got to the pits and he said, ‘I know you were held back at Turn 1, but you should have turned around (accelerating) to see how the tires were working.’

“I didn’t answer him, but I think he secretly turned me on to push a little bit more in that first outing of Q3.”

When asked how well he felt that he had performed to get his second pole in a row and his third in 2021, Verstappen replied: “Yes, I think it has done quite well in qualifying, we have made a few small adjustments and it looks like it was good step forward. “

“It was about going through with the tires, making sure he would qualify in the middle in Q2, because the gaps around here with all the other teams as well are pretty small.”

“So it wasn’t very easy to get through Q2 on that tire. But we did it. I’m quite satisfied with Q3, the first lap was pretty good.”

“My second start was a bit worse, simply because I was the last on the train, so I think my tires were a little too cold to start the lap. But it was a good qualifying nonetheless.”

Gallery: Saturday’s best photos from the Styrian GP

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

1/29

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

2/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

3/29

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

4/29

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

5/29

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

6/29

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

7/29

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21 sale de pits

8/29

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

9/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

10/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

11/29

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 spins

12/29

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Otmar Szafnauer, Aston Martin F1 Team Principal and CEO, on the pit wall

13/29

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

14/29

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

15/29

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1

16/29

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

The race number on Lewis Hamilton’s car, Mercedes W12

17/29

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, practican la arrancada

18/29

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The mechanics move the cars of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, into the pit lane

19/29

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

20/29

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, at Parc Ferme after qualifying

21/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, at Parc Ferme after qualifying

22/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Pole Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, at Parc Ferme

23/29

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pole Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, at Parc Ferme

24/29

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, at Parc Ferme celebrates with the team

25/29

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes congratulates pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, at Parc Ferme

26/29

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, at Parc Ferme after qualifying

27/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

28/29

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Pole Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at Parc Ferme

29/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images