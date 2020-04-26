It laughs, that room, like on a field. We do not understand everything but the bond is always there between the players of Valenciennes. Not even screens interposed… Since last week, the VAFC coach, Olivier Guégan, and his staff have decided to put live on the web (on the club website and on Youtube) their training sessions for supporters and young people from the training center (who participate). At the rate of three sessions per week of 45 minutes, players and staff connect via the Zoom application and training can start under the baton of Olivier Guégan: “These are specific strengthening sessions: high and low body, body workout mixed with a little cardio. Emmanuel Vallance from the performance unit concocts them. “

“We vary the hours to surprise them”

The Valenciennes are very demanding according to the coach: “We keep the link, we provided them with a GPS, we try to be inventive. For the moment, it’s going well. The players need deadlines because they are competitors, we vary the hours to surprise them. “

“The players join”

With each live session, the number of connections increases. There were more than 4,000 during the last training session to watch Teddy Chevalier or Baptiste Guillaume sweat heavily. The VAFC is living a great season which is confirmed in the spirit of the live sessions: “It is true that we have established a dynamic of work, the players adhere to it and the supporters identify with this team” , confirms Olivier Guégan.

Since Wednesday evening, the VA coach has in mind like many French people the date of May 11 which announces a first step in the fight of Covid-19. “I hope that the season ends, that the accessions and the descents are played on the ground even if the priority is to fight this virus.” Seventh in L2 eight points from the jump-offs, Valenciennes hopes to defend their chances for the climb.