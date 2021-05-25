How UFOs Became A National Security Issue For America



The Department of Defense has acknowledged the existence of unidentified flying objects | Credit: Courtesy

Photo: Department of Defense / Courtesy

Last summer, the Department of Defense issued a press release establishing a Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force or UAP (UAPTF), approved on August 4, 2020 by the undersecretary of defense, David Norquist.

“The Department of Defense established the UAPTF to improve its understanding and obtain information about the nature and origins of the UAPs,” the Government reported. “The task force’s mission is to detect, analyze, and catalog UAPs that could pose a threat to US national security.”

In April of this year, the Pentagon confirmed that video of an unidentified flying object, recorded by a Navy pilot, it was real.

In recent interviews with various outlets, including The New York Times, The Sun, and The New York Post, Luis Elizondo, who headed the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), a secret Pentagon project, revealed that it had identified “strange” spacecraft flying Earth space, but authorities cannot determine what they are.

Elizondo was identified by former United States Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid as the head of the AATIP despite the Pentagon’s denial.

Although the expert said that he was not someone who investigated UFOs, but that his work was focused on detecting unidentified aircraft, his findings still have no logical explanations, although most of the majority of the Army reports remain “classified.”

The new defense office establishes that the now UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) was a way to monitor the incursion of the American sky.

“The Department of Defense and the military departments take very seriously any incursion of unauthorized aircraft into our training grounds or designated airspace and examine every report,” acknowledged the Government. “This includes examinations of incursions that are initially reported as UAP when the observer cannot immediately identify what he is seeing.”

The issue is not a recent issue in US politics, the Washington Post reports, as in 2007, then-Senate Majority Leader Reid called his colleagues Ted Stevens and Daniel Inouye to discuss “highly classified” information. , on creating a possible radar for the Pentagon to investigate the unidentified objects. That was unsuccessful.

However, last year, the Senate Intelligence Committee, chaired by Senator Mark Warner (Virginia), included a provision in the budget to ask the Director of National Intelligence to help produce an unclassified report on everything government agencies know about UAPs.

The Post indicates that the report will be released next month and, according to an official not located, the report “will be large.”

For now, former CIA directors like John Brennan and James Woosley have no longer been so skeptical of the idea of ​​life on other planets and the presence of unidentified spacecraft on Earth.