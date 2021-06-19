How Ubisoft won over Disney to create its first Star Wars game

In early 2021 news came that shook the video game and entertainment industry in general. Ubisoft, company behind franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry O Splinter Cell, will make a star wars game. This after receiving the green light from Disney and Lucasfilm. Almost half a year has passed since that event and we finally know how this unexpected association came about. Fortunately for the French publisher, the moments lined up in her favor.

In an interview with IGN, Sean Shoptaw, Senior Vice President of Disney Games, revealed that the company hadn’t even considered Ubisoft to make a Star Wars game. Recall that Electronic Arts had an exclusive contract to develop the playable experiences of the intergalactic franchise. However, it will expire in 2023 and will not be renewed, which allowed Mickey Mouse to explore new alliances.

Interestingly, Disney Games’ little interest in Ubisoft changed when some executives from that division, including Shoptaw himself, visited the offices of Massive Entertainement (Ubisoft’s internal studio and head of The Division) to inspect the progress of the game. avatar game. At some point during the visit, Star Wars was part of their conversations; Disney was amazed by the passion of the creative team in the universe created by George Lucas.

The good state of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, coupled with enthusiasm for Star Wars, convinced Disney to create a partnership with Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment. “That first encounter we had with Massive around the Avatar game, after we acquired Fox, was the starting point for the Star Wars game. There was such alignment and creative passion around the Star Wars IP that it just was the natural evolution of the relationship. It led us to the Star Wars game that we announced not long ago, “said Shoptaw.

Ubisoft took advantage of the circumstances around Star Wars

Another curious point of this story is that Ubisoft got the Avatar project through a direct negotiation with Fox. Obviously, this happened when the media conglomerate was not yet owned by Disney. Then, without considering it, the French firm took advantage of the future break of exclusivity with EA and the purchase of Fox by Disney. Not forgetting, of course, that the Massive staff turned out to be a Star Wars fan.

Now, just because Ubisoft works on a Star Wars game doesn’t mean other companies have their doors closed. In fact, Electronic Arts will continue with other projects of the franchise —Like the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order— while other companies would have the same chance if they can fill Mickey Mouse’s eye.

Also in Ezanime.net