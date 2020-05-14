Uber has just announced that it will take measures to offer a safe trip to its passengers when activities are reactivated in different cities of the country, after the COVID-19 pandemic, confined Mexicans to confine themselves in their home during more than two months.

The company will implement the mandatory use of mouth guards on drivers as well as constant monitoring of them. In addition, it will give the possibility to both the passenger and the driving partner to cancel the trip if any of the parties does not meet this requirement.

Through a statement, Uber Explains How Its Mouthpiece Verification Technology Will Work.

According to the document:

“Uber technology will verify each day that the driving partner is wearing a face mask through a selfie. Once it validates that the driving partner has his face covered, he will notify the user through a message in the app. This new tool only detects the mouthpiece as an object within the photo, and does not process biometric information or compare selfies with mouthpieces with other photos of the driving partner. Additionally, before preparing to make trips, each day the driving partners must confirm through a checklist that they have taken certain security or hygiene measures, such as disinfecting their vehicle with special attention to the areas of greatest contact, frequent hand washing and social distancing. They are also invited to review and attend to the recommendations and guidelines applicable in each city. ”

For her part, Gretta González, General Director of shared trips in Mexico, stated:

“… We have worked very hard to develop a new product experience that will help everyone stay safe when using the Uber app,” said Gretta González, General Director of Ridesharing in Mexico. “

So now you know, do not forget to use mouthguards and verify that the driver is using yours.

