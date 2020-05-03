Before the arrival of the coronavirus, the world followed a commercial and technological dispute between the two largest economies. Now, when it comes to force design in the post-coronavirus scenario, the big question is whether China will overtake the United States as a global leader.

BBC News Brasil consulted international relations experts to explain expectations regarding the post-pandemic world order. They point out that the crisis is accelerating geopolitical trends that were taking place before the coronavirus, such as the fact that Washington was already distancing itself from the global leadership.

Tatiana Prazeres, who was secretary of foreign trade in Brazil and senior advisor to the director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), says the United States is more self-centered and less willing to lead an international response to the pandemic, which opens room for the advancement of the Chinese.

“China is occupying a space generated by the retraction of Americans,” points out she, who is a professor at the University of International Business and Economics, in Beijing. “There really is a risk that geopolitical change will take place in that direction, and it is a result that depends more on what Americans are failing to do than on what China is doing.”

A clear example of this movement, according to experts, is linked to the transfer of resources to the World Health Organization (WHO).

United States President Donald Trump has announced the suspension of the country’s financial contribution to WHO. He said the organization was wrong to deal with the pandemic and that it is “largely funded by the United States, but very focused on China”. After that, China announced that it will contribute an additional $ 30 million to WHO.

Former Brazilian ambassador to Washington Rubens Barbosa agrees that “it is Trump’s attitude towards policies that opens space for China” and points out that they run counter to the post-war American tradition.

“After the war, had it not been for the United States, there would have been no reconstruction of Europe,” he said, referring to the Marshall Plan, which was the American plan for the reconstruction of allied European countries after World War II.

“Now, with this attitude, they are losing power and this creates an additional difficulty, because there is no one with their strength. China has another system, so there is a void that we are seeing happening, with a lack of joint initiative, lack cooperation. “

The United States was accused of “piracy” and “diversion” of equipment that would go to Germany, France and Brazil.

In addition to what has been described as “theft” of contracts by Americans (who would be making financial offers higher than those already signed between countries and suppliers), Trump resorted to a Korean War-era law in the 1950s , to ban 3M, an American company that produces masks, from exporting its medical products to other countries.

At the same time, China did what was called “mask diplomacy”: after controlling the coronavirus within its own borders, Beijing offered help to countries on several continents to fight the disease. Italy received donations of medical supplies, test kits and even a task force from Chinese doctors, which led the hashtag #grazieCina (thank you China, in Italian) to be successful on Italian social networks.

The future of international politics in the United States depends, as Rubens Barbosa recalls, on the outcome of this year’s elections: whether to win President Donald Trump, with his nationalist policy (summed up in the slogan “America First”), or Democratic candidate Joe Biden. In general, Republicans tend to defend more isolationist policies than Democrats, that is, to look inside the country and not to prioritize global institutions and multilateral agreements.

So far, the former ambassador says that China has shown more strength on the international stage. “Despite criticism, despite vulnerability, despite China’s growth slowing, I think China today is better prepared than the United States to emerge stronger.”

Historical downturn in the economy

With the pandemic, China’s economy fell 6.8% in the first quarter of 2020. It was the first drop in China’s GDP in the historical series that began in 1992.

And the disastrous effects of coronavirus on the economy of European countries have also begun to be publicized. Italy’s GDP fell 4.7% in the first quarter, the worst recorded in the historical series started in 1995.

France’s GDP shrank 5.8% in the first three months of this year, the biggest drop since 1949, when the country’s historical series begins. And Spain’s economy contracted by 5.2%, the biggest drop in almost a century. The last time a retraction of this size occurred in the country was after the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939), according to historians’ estimates.

What weighs against China

The professor of international politics at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation Guilherme Casarões also says that the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, is trying to position himself “in a more assertive way in defense of multilateralism and international cooperation”, a move that China had already been making, according to him , since 2014.

“The pandemic opens up a very clear opportunity for China to deepen this process.”

However, he points out that, to win the trust of other countries, China faces the challenge of repairing the damage to its image, caused by the beginning of the pandemic.

“Today it is a fact and it is notorious that the Chinese authorities took a long time to react. It is not only that China is a dictatorship, but it has to do with the Communist Party’s own dynamics, you have a complex chain of command… it was, unquestionably a slow response. “

China’s response, according to Casarões, lies precisely in this expansion of humanitarian aid and international cooperation in the health area. The good thing for countries, according to him, is that, in a way, it pays off the more closed policy of the United States.

On the other hand, he points out that, in this quest to clean up its image, China has taken authoritarian measures, such as censorship, to try to control the narrative about the virus.

“The downside of trying to clean up the image itself is that the Chinese government has started to impose a series of censures on scientific research in China, especially research that relates to the origin of the virus. The government is now very much in control of the study of origins even so that the Chinese narrative is not compromised. “

In recent days, China has rejected requests for an independent international investigation into the origin of the coronavirus. The Chinese government’s argument is that these demands are politically motivated and would divert China’s attention from fighting the pandemic.

Trump has adopted a speech blaming China for the pandemic and said the US government is investigating rumors that the outbreak could have started at the virology institute in Wuhan, the Chinese city that was the first epicenter of the disease. The Chinese government has already countered the charges and said the United States wants to confuse the population.

A study published in the Lancet in January by more than 20 researchers on the profile of patients infected with covid-19 in Wuhan shows that 66% of the patients surveyed had an exposure to the city market.

In addition, another study published in the same journal by scientists from several countries stated that there is solid evidence that the virus appeared among wild animals.

Rubens Barbosa says that China “will be targeted” by Europe, the United States and other countries. “Countries will start to want to sue China for the way they are dealing with the pandemic issue. There will be yet another frictional front that will appear on the international scene after the end of the pandemic.”

A European Union report accuses China of spreading misinformation about the crisis. The text says Chinese officials and state media cut off any mention of Wuhan as the source of the virus, with some state-controlled social media channels continuing to spread the theory that the outbreak was linked to the visit of U.S. military personnel.

In the UK, a group of conservative parliamentarians argues that Britain needs to better understand China’s economic ambitions and global role when the coronavirus crisis ends.

Parliamentarian Tom Tugendhat, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons, says the group will not be anti-China, but will “explore opportunities to get involved” with the country and examine its economic objectives. Tugendhat accused the Chinese Communist Party of putting its own survival ahead of people’s survival during the coronavirus outbreak.

The dispute between the United States and China will continue to rule the world after the pandemic, according to Casarões.

“It is a fight of a commercial nature, which entered the technological field – especially concerning 5G -, and today we are experiencing a very strong narrative dispute, about where the responsibility for what is happening should be placed”, he says. “We are seeing this strategy of Trump, of the American extreme right, and even supporters of Bolsonaro, of labeling the virus as a Chinese virus. This is part of trying to build this perspective of winners and losers, or of good and evil.”

Chinese power model

When talking about an eventual increase in power from China, one of the discussions is about what this model of influence would be like.

Prazeres, who has lived in China since January 2019, says China does not reject the existing order (and wants to reform it), but also wants to create its own rules.

“China, to some extent, is reformist – it wants to reform the international order, international rules, influence the dynamics of existing organizations and rules that were created in the post-war period, especially by the Americans. To some degree, it is revisionist and seeks establish your own organizations, your rules, create new mechanisms that respond to your interests, and then you have the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the New Silk Road (Belt and Road Initiative). “

She says that the perception of the Chinese is that it is legitimate for the country to seek influence on the international scene corresponding to its economic weight in the world.

“China’s international performance is linked to the country’s objective of growing, ending poverty and promoting economic development, but there are other political agendas that are part of it. It is not just one thing.”

For Casarões, the Chinese model of power projection takes into account the sovereignties and particularities of the countries with which it relates.

“She does not impose her model on the world, but she has no ideological or political prejudice to relate to anyone – from the most brutal dictatorships to the most free countries. She has a posture more focused on economic interest,” he says.

And Brazil with that?

Brazilian government officials and allies of President Jair Bolsonaro repeatedly criticized China over the new coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, the president’s son, released a message on social media saying that “it is China’s fault”. The speech was repudiated by the Chinese Embassy.

In another episode, Education Minister Abraham Weintraub posted a message on Twitter implying that the pandemic served China’s wishes to “take over the world”.

Experts heard by BBC News Brasil say that, in the midst of the dispute between the two powers, Brazil should do everything possible not to buy a fight with either side.

“We have to expand relations with everyone. Brazil has to defend its own interests. We must not take sides, as we are doing now. We must have independence, solve each problem according to the Brazilian interest”, says the ex-ambassador Rubens Barbosa.

Tatiana Prazeres says it is a difficult time and that balanced positions are “especially necessary”.

For Casarões, “looking coldly, with no ideological issue involved, it would not make sense to go on a collision course at this moment”.

“I didn’t do it before the crisis, but now it does even less. China is a strategic factor for Brazil and for the economic recovery in the future.”

He says he considers it a “strategic stupidity” to buy a fight with Brazil’s main trading partner, but says it is a political strategy.

“It is one of the strategies that the Bolsonaro government, weakened as it is, ends up creating to keep the base mobilized. I see this fight with China as part of Bolsonaro’s strategy inside, a populist thing. This anti-China narrative serves to continue mobilizing support on the streets, on WhatsApp and on social networks. “

