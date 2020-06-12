Doctor reacts to statements by Miguel Bosé about vaccines 3:42

Like every Friday, Dr. Elmer Huerta answers some of the questions that our audience has sent us on Twitter to the accounts @cnnee and @DrHuerta.

In this episode, we explain the characteristics of the Spanish flu, what will happen to people who have never contracted the coronavirus, what the IgG result means in a serological test, and whether 5G antennas weaken the immune system, as indicated by some disinformation chains.

You can listen to this episode on Spotify or your favorite podcast platform or read the transcript below.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus; information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family.

Today we will answer some of the questions that have been asked through our account @DrHuerta.

@drhuerta is it true that the virus is weakening and / or aging.? Will you be able to explain the real situation to us in your daily podcast? Very thankful.! – Eduardo Marengo (@ EduardoMarengo6) June 10, 2020

Two Italian doctors told the media on May 31 that, because the patients they saw were less severe than those at the start of the pandemic in Italy, they thought the new coronavirus was weaker than before.

This assertion was immediately denied by the Italian health authorities themselves and by the World Health Organization.

Patients may be less ill now because they are becoming infected with fewer viruses than at the start of the pandemic.

Doctor, if I am asymptomatic of # COVID__19… Can I give a positive serological and molecular test, despite having been negative in both tests 70 days ago? – Antonio Sánchez (@ANSanchezS) June 10, 2020

Thank you, Antonio.

You don’t tell me if you had symptoms related to covid-19 70 days ago.

If at that time, despite having symptoms you were negative to the tests, it is possible that you did not have the disease. In that case, if you are now infected and asymptomatic, of course the tests could be positive, depending on when you do them.

Hello, drHuerta! What did the Spanish flu have that killed people in two days? – EDA (@ElmerDongo) June 10, 2020

The young victims of the 1918 pandemic may well have suffered from the so-called cytokine storm, a condition that is also a cause of death in the present pandemic.

Cytokine storm occurs when the defense system overreacts to the virus and causes an inflammatory phenomenon so intense that it severely affects lung function.

Dr Huerta, greetings, I always listen to your program because you are very didactic … A consultation that happens with people who have not given or been infected with COVID-19 … Can explain what happens after the pandemic, which reduces the number of infections ?? – ARTEMIO OCHOA (@ARTEMIO_OCHOA) June 10, 2020

Excellent question, Artemio.

It is possible that these people will become infected at some point in the coming months, or that by having an effective vaccine, they can protect themselves against the new coronavirus and thus avoid the disease.

How true is the use of 5G antennas lowering the defenses and then we are prone to any disease? – marcia aguilar (@ marciaaguilar7) June 10, 2020

Hi Marcia, there is no scientific evidence to support that theory, which belongs to the group of conspiracy theories.

It is impossible – with the current state of science – to attach viral chemical particles to electromagnetic waves.

Don’t be afraid.

@drhuerta good day I did the quick test and I came out negative but I have symptoms and I am at risk what should I do. Thanks for your help. – Lizardo Manrique Pumarica (@LizardoManrique) June 10, 2020

Hello Lizardo, I think that if there are many cases of covid-19 in the region where you live, you should assume that you have the disease.

Remember that the serological test can be negative at the beginning of the disease and can even be a false negative when the disease is several days old.

You should be alert to the evolution of the symptoms and if, at some point especially during the second week, you are short of breath, you should immediately go to the hospital. Luck.

@drhuerta An elevated sinusitis (inflammatory to the point of making it difficult to breathe) can be associated with covid19? – jc (@JuanCubasF) June 10, 2020

Good question, JC.

Although it is common for a viral infection, such as the flu or a cold, to lead to sinusitis, it is theoretically possible that the reverse may occur.

In other words, a person with acute sinusitis may suffer from a viral infection such as covid-19.

However, I don’t think that is frequent.

Good day.

Please can you talk about the sanitation tunnels or arches for the COVID-19 prevention measure.

Regards. – Antonio Flores (@Xuanto) June 10, 2020

Recently, the World Health Organization opined that these sanitation tunnels or arches are not useful in fighting the pandemic.

It is possible that the other way around, by wetting the masks and clothes, they can contribute to the infections, in addition to the chemical substances that they use can poison people.

Good evening, @drhuerta. What blood test is valid to confirm if someone can spread Covid. After 25 days of quarantine, a relative took two tests. Yesterday, with blood taken from his finger, it came out negative. But today they took blood from his vein and he tested positive. – José Berrío (@JoseBerrio) June 10, 2020

Good question, José.

There is no blood test that can determine if a person is contagious.

What does exist is a blood test – called a serological test – that can determine which person has already passed the disease.

If one is asymptomatic and at the same time diabetic, one becomes immune to coronavirus disease? I hope you answer me @ drhuerta – Chrstopher (@ Chrstop26945923) June 10, 2020

Thanks for the question Christopher, of course I do.

If a diabetic becomes infected with the new coronavirus and is asymptomatic, they will develop defenses or antibodies against the virus.

What is not yet known is how long that immunity will last.

We will have to wait several months to know if infected people – whether diabetic or not – develop permanent immunity.

good night @drhuerta a query my sister came out in her positive 19 cov result that was said = IgG which means, we all have to do the test since in my house one my mom is sick and we do not know if we all have. Thanks dr – Mercedes Cisneros (@ cisnerosgomez23) June 10, 2020

Excellent question, Mercedes.

When infected with the new coronavirus, the person begins to produce immunoglobulin M first, which slowly disappears to make way for immunoglobulin G, which can last for several weeks after infection.

If your sister only has IgG, that means the illness has passed several weeks ago.

I don’t think the others should be tested. If your sister has already had the disease, and they live in the same house, it is possible that all of them have already been infected, including your mother.

Dr.Huerta, are there masks that are reusable? If so, what are they and how often should your change be? – Pamela Munares (@MunaresPamela) June 9, 2020

Of course I do, Pamela.

Cloth masks that are now recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be washed.

Surgical masks should not be washed due to the type of light material with which they are made.

@drhuerta drinking beer or alcohol would kill the covid-19 virus?

By having contact with someone who is infected. – 🇭🇳🦅 (@JuancarlosslHN) June 9, 2020

Good question Juan Carlos, but that is not true.

The World Health Organization clarified that drinking alcohol has no effect on the new coronavirus.

@drhuerta Doctor a consultation, if I go out to work in a place of attention to the public, when I come back is it necessary to wash and disinfect the clothes I used? – Diemil (@ Diemil1) June 9, 2020

Hello Diemil, yes. Theirs is one of the few cases – the other is that of health workers – who must separate their clothes at the entrance to the house and wash it.

That’s because the possibility of having been infected by a high viral load is much more feasible than that of a person who only goes outside for a moment.

Remember, the greater the number of people you deal with at work, the greater the chance of infection.

