The new pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) It not only brought with it a sanitary crisis, but also an economic one, so that thousands of workers in the national territory were forced to enter under perfect suspension of work, due to the fact that several companies could not work due to the obligatory social isolation. Therefore, the . They enabled a withdrawal of up to 2000 soles for the affiliates that are going through this moment. We go with all the information we have below.

On the other hand, Elio Sánchez, deputy superintendent of . of the SBS, pointed out that workers under perfect suspension of work will be able to dispose of their funds for up to S / 12,900, a limit established by law, even if they have already withdrawn the allowed S / 2000.

Dear affiliate, if the Ministry of Labor has formally communicated to your #. your perfect suspension of work, from today you can enter https://t.co/uy4MWP1e8C to make your withdrawal request of up to S / 2,000. ✅ Remember: .s do not charge a commission for this process. pic.twitter.com/BmRSFKjXCV – . Association (@A.Oficial) June 30, 2020

« The group that is under the Emergency Decree No. 038, can withdraw the S / 2000 and if in this case they had S / 12 900, they will be able to withdraw it. The Emergency Decree is not under the scope of this law, « he indicated.

Will there be a schedule in July?

As it was known from the last Monday, from July 1 to the 16 of the same month, the contributors who wish to withdraw up to 25% of their . fund will be able to register the request without prior schedule, as it was being done. This was reported by the . Association through its social networks.

Steps to register your request

All contributors who wish to withdraw up to a quarter of their fund, will have to enter the . Association page to start the procedure (www.consultaretiroafp.pe).

Enter www.consultaretiroafp.pe and choose the “25%” option. Enter your number DNI and your date of birth if you put your DNI, you will be asked to enter the verifying digit (the web will show you an example to identify it). Check the box of the capcha to start with the record your request.Complete your withdrawal request by entering your email, telephone, address, bank account number (without spaces and hyphens) and the amount to withdraw.

Dear affiliate, from 01 to 16 July you will no longer have to follow a schedule to register your withdrawal request for up to 25% of your #. fund at https://t.co/uy4MWOJDh4 🙌 We invite you to read our statement in this regard. 📝 pic.twitter.com/AOSAuC7Ue5 – . Association (@A.Oficial) June 29, 2020

Banks to collect the withdrawal

The Association of . It has made 17 financial entities available so that members can receive the deposit.

With your account number: Banco de la Nación, Banbif, BBVA, BCP Caja Huancayo, Interbank and Scotiabank.With your Interbank Account Code (CCI): Banco de Comercio, Banco Falabella, Banco GNB, Caja Arequipa, Caja Metropolitana, Caja Sullana, Caja Municipal Ica, Caja Tacna and Cada Trujillo

In addition, the Association of . reported that « if you do not have an account with a financial institution, you could also register your request on the web, selecting the corresponding option. In due course, your . will inform you how you can make the withdrawal ”.

How to follow up on my . withdrawal request?

In order to facilitate the monitoring of the withdrawal request . -and due to the conjuncture of the health emergency due to the COVID-19, financial institutions Habitat, Prima, Integra and Profuturo They enabled this alternative on their website:

