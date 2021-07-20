How to win over companies and influence a better future, according to Schroders

The General Shareholders’ Meetings They could be very difficult in the eighties and nineties, in the days of mass ownership of shares in the UK.

A former CEO at the time recently confessed: “Our security services asked us if the venues had a sloping stage that made it impossible to run upstairs. They were intense gatherings.”

This type of confrontation is less common today. On the one hand, the Meetings have been held over the Internet during the confinement. Only in recent weeks, in the UK and the US, have face-to-face meetings been held again. Second, physical attendance at Boards is not what it used to be, as it typically involves a handful of individual investors and activists only attend the most controversial company meetings.

This is not just the case in the UK, but in many of the major markets.

Although the number of attendees has decreased, a positive change has been the increase in voting on resolutions. In this sense, shareholders have found their voice, and the media are taking notice.

But voting on resolutions is only one part of the business ownership puzzle. There are another important component that grabs far fewer headlines. It is not annual, but lasts all year. It is dialogue between companies and asset managers They represent the interests of the majority of the shareholders.

Though perhaps less newsworthy, these conversations are accelerating positive change at business. This is different from driving progress through the presentation of resolutions at General Shareholders’ Meetings, but can often be more significant.

The chances of success of these commitments increase when the dialogue with the management of the company and the members of the board of directors is positive. For it to work, you have to set the right tone, have the right culture: one of respect and open mind.

In the days before the pandemic, when visits to our offices were possible, customers commented on the level of tranquility in our plants.

Contrary to what is often said in Hollywood, they don’t spend their time yelling at each other. What you see is a respectful exchange of ideas, in-depth analysis and the courage to persistently and patiently seek the profitability that our clients demand of us day by day, week by week, year after year.

This is necessary to create effective investment teams. A culture based on responsibility, diversity of opinion and trust is needed. These principles do not develop overnight; It takes years to build the right relationships that allow us to understand the challenges we face and determine the best way forward.

In many cases, our culture determines not only how we engage with our colleagues, but with all stakeholders: our customers, our suppliers, our counterparts in the markets, and the companies in which we invest.

When it comes to engaging with companies, scoring short-term goals in front of management at the General Shareholders’ Meeting is not the most effective means of driving change.

As long-term investors, your interactions with these companies will develop over many years. Therefore, it is important that these companies see them as a thoughtful investor with a deep understanding of their business, who is truly focused on encouraging them to achieve their goals. This increases your influence.

Royal Dutch Shell is an example of it. The first time that Schroders contacted the oil company regarding its climate goals was 19 years ago. Since then, the company’s fund managers and analysts have had 36 exchanges with the company on environmental issues. Now, Shell has set a goal of becoming a net zero emissions energy company by 2050. Of course, Schroders will measure and monitor progress toward that goal.

And make no mistake, if the commitment does not make enough progress, you will vote against management at General Shareholders’ Meetings. Last month they did so with the oil giant Exxon Mobil, which led to the replacement of three directors, and with Amazon, where they voted against the independent CEO in protest of the lack of transparency in labor regulations.

Schroders’ responsibility is to earn returns and manage risk for its clients, so when necessary, they will come out of companies that are not changing fast enough. This situation would suppose a failure in the commitment. Constant and collaborative intervention should make such failures rare.

As suggested by the most important book in Dale Carnegie in the 1930s, make friends and influence people through respectful dialogue. This applies to both companies and individuals. And it has never been more important for asset managers to influence companies around the world.