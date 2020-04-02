Reggaetonera Natti Natasha is one of the great fashion revolutionaries. If you like their music, you’ll want to see what their outfits look like. Even with his great figure, everything is encouraged!

Natti natasha Enjoy free time at home, doing yoga, walking along the lake in front of your home and very accompanied by your representative Raphy Pina.

The reggaetonera can not wait to restart her world tour, now that she launched Slowly and collaborated with CNCO in Honey Boo.

Not to mention the fans who want to see her back on stage singing, dancing and with their characteristic tight and rubberized costumes. OMG!

For this reason, they shared a photo of Natti Natasha in one of her great looks, very stylish but dangerous: what does a top of that magnitude look like?

This crop top replaces the characteristic lace bra or even the top of a swimsuit. Pink in color and sparkling inlays in the middle, Natti Natasha demonstrated what it is to wear – and fearless of anything!

Whenever you choose this garment keep in mind its length, its size not to mention highlight your figure. Dare yourself!

