The world of technology does not stop even in the midst of a global crisis. Only half a year after announcing the latest models to reach its catalog, Oneplus has decided to meet today to present the new generation of high-end smartphones with which it intends to conquer the telephone market in 2020, in an event held online where the company will announce, at least, two new phones.

They will be the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, whose characteristics have long ceased to be a mystery due to the leaks, but even that has not managed to end the hype that, every year, surrounds the presentations of the Shenzhen-based company.

OnePlus 8 series: so you can see his presentation live

This year, due to the circumstances, like many other brands OnePlus has not been able to hold a face-to-face event in which to show their news to attendees in the first person. However, that has not stopped the company from holding the presentation. in style.

To be able to follow the presentation event of the OnePlus 8 series, it will be enough with access the live streaming that OnePlus will enable on its website at the time of the presentation. Streaming is also available on the brand’s YouTube channel. Next, we leave you the video from which you can see the presentation of the new terminals live.

Event schedule

Depending on the area of ​​the world you are in, the presentation of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro it will take place at a different time. As specified on the brand’s official website, the event takes place on April 14 at 5 PM GMT:

Spain: five pm

Mexico: 12:00

Brazil: 14:00

Argentina: 14:00

Chile: 14:00

Peru: 12:00

Colombia: 12:00

Venezuela: 13:00

Ecuador: 12:00

What do we hope to see at the event?

Logically, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro They will be the main protagonists of this event, although everything indicates that they will not arrive alone. While it is likely that it will take a little longer to be able to know the new affordable model of the brand, originally known as OnePlus 8 Lite, we can certainly expect the arrival of new products in this afternoon’s presentation.

One of the most striking products that would be presented at this event would be the OnePlus Official Wireless Charger, compatible with the 30P wireless charging of the OnePlus 8 Pro. In addition, the own brand has already confirmed the arrival of a new pair of wireless headphones, probably the Bullets Wireless 3.

OnePlus 8 Series, features based on leaks

Specifications OnePlus 8OnePlus 8 Pro

Display 6.55-inch FullHD + SuperAMOLED with 90Hz refresh rateSuperAMOLED 6.78-inch QuadHD + with 120Hz refresh rate

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR4x8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 48 + 16 + 2 MP

Frontal: 16 MPRear: 48 + 48 + 8 + 5 MP

Frontal: 16 MP

Battery4,300 mAh with Warp Charge 30T (30W) fast charge 4,510 mAh with Warp Charge 30T (30W) fast charge, 30W wireless charge and 3W reverse wireless charge

Colors “Interstellar Glow”, black and greenBlack and green

Water resistance No Yes, IP68

