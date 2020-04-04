How to watch WWE Wrestlemania 36 live. We tell you how you can see Wrestlemania 36 from Spain, for this weekend of April 4 and 5

This Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, WWE presents a new edition of Wrestlemania. This PPV is the great event of the year, Wrestlemania, which this year has been really hit by the coronavirus and has caused the entire show to take place without an audience and in different places, as there will be matches that will not be broadcast from the Performance Center from Orlando. Also for the first time in the history of the company, Wrestlemania will air in two days, the first day, today, Saturday, April 4, and the second, tomorrow, Sunday, April 5.

How to see the free PPV?

With the promotion that WWE Network is currently active WWE fans can enjoy all the content of the Network for free the first month. This includes WWE Wrestlemania 36 and thousands of hours of the best content on demand.

The PPV will be broadcast live and with comments in Spanish by Carlos Cabrera and Marcelo Rodriguez and of course in high definition. Other languages ​​like Arabic, Japanese, Russian, Chinese, English, French or German will also be available.

Also this year as a novelty the streaming platform, FITE TV broadcasts both days of Wrestlemania 36, where you can buy it for the modest price of 18.99 dollars to see the two days, which in Euros is about 18 euros and will also be available in Spanish.

