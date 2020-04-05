How to watch WWE Wrestlemania 35

How to watch WWE Wrestlemania 35 | The GOL television network will broadcast the 34th edition of WWE Wrestlemania. Don’t miss the opportunity to watch WWE Wrestlemania 35 through GOL.

This is the information published by the television channel GOL:

To see the event you only have to connect through your television to the GOL network. The channel is seen from all over Spain, so if it does not appear on your television you can retune it.

WWE Wrestlemania 34 card

Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch: Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship

Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins: Universal Championship.

Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston: WWE Championship.

Triple H (if he loses he retires) vs Batista: Combat No Holds Barred.

Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio: United States Championship.

Bobby Lashley vs Finn Balor: Intercontinental Championship.

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) vs The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) vs Ricochet & Aleister Black vs Rusev & Shinsuke: SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wiler) vs Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder: Raw tag team championship.

Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin: Kurt Angle’s last fight.

Shane McMahon vs The Miz: Combate Falls Count Anywhere

AJ Styles vs Randy Orton.

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre.

Buddy Murphy vs Tony Nese: Cruiserweight Championship.

The Boss ‘n’ Conection (Sasha Banks & Bayley) vs The Divas of Doom (Beth Phoenix & Natalya) vs The Iconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) vs Nia Jax & Tamina: Women’s tag team championship.

Royal Battle in honor of André the Giant: Braun Strowman, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Golden Lynx, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker and EC3.

Women’s Royal Battle: Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James and Zelina Vega.

