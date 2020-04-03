How to watch WWE Wrestlemania 34

How to watch WWE Wrestlemania 34 | The GOL television network will broadcast the 34th edition of WWE Wrestlemania. Don’t miss the opportunity to watch WWE Wrestlemania 34 through GOL.

This is the information published by the television channel GOL:

😏 Do you feel like @WWE_es?

📆 Saturday

⌚️ 16h

💥 Wrestlmania 34

📆 Sunday

⌚️ 16h

💥 Wrestlmania 35

# ⃣ #WWEenGol

🛋️ #QuedateEnCasa and put GOL pic.twitter.com/cmXGFV7FiF

– GOL (#QuedateEnCasa 🏠⚽️) (@Gol) April 3, 2020

To see the event you only have to connect through your television to the GOL network. The channel is seen from all over Spain, so if it does not appear on your television you can retune it.

WWE Wrestlemania 34 card

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka

Intercontinental Championship – Triple Threat: The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

United States Championship – Fatal 4 Way: Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev

Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa ali

Raw Team Championship: The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) (c) vs. Braun Strowman and a partner to decide

SmackDown Live Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Tye Dillinger, Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson, ‘Woken’ Matt Hardy, Goldust, Heath Slater, Rhyno,…

Wrestlemania Women’s Battle Royal: Sasha Banks, Natalya, Lana, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Bayley, Mickie James, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella …

