How to watch WWE Wrestlemania 33 | The GOL television network will broadcast the 33rd edition of WWE Wrestlemania. Don’t miss the opportunity to watch WWE Wrestlemania 32 through GOL.

This is the information published by the television channel GOL:

💪 Do you like Wrestling?

🔥 Enjoy the best fighters of @wweespanol in #GOL

🗓️ Sunday

⏰ 16: 00h

🤜🤛 WrestleMania 33

📺 #WWEenGol

🛋️ #QuedateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/dTonBD23Ax

– GOL (#QuedateEnCasa 🏠⚽️) (@Gol) March 27, 2020

To see the event you only have to connect through your television to the GOL network. The channel is seen from all over Spain, so if it does not appear on your television you can retune it.

WWE Wrestlemania 33 results

Kick-Off: Neville defeated Austin Aries and retained the WWE Cruiserweight Championship (15:40).

Kick-Off: Mojo Rawley won the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (14:07).

Kick-Off: Dean Ambrose defeated Baron Corbin and retained the Intercontinental Championship (10:55).

Ambrose covered Corbin after investing an “End of Days” in a “Dirty Deeds.”

AJ Styles defeated Shane McMahon (20:35).

Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho and won the United States Championship (4:20 pm).

Owens covered Jericho after a “Pop-up Powerbomb” over the edge of the ring.

Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax in an Elimination Match and retained the Raw Women’s Championship (14:08).

The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c), Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Cesaro & Sheamus in a Ladder Match and won the Raw Tag Team Championship (11:05).

John Cena & Nikki Bella defeated The Miz & Maryse (9:40)

Seth Rollins defeated Triple H (with Stephanie McMahon) in an Unsanctioned Match (25:30).

Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt and won the WWE Championship (10:30).

Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) defeated Goldberg and won the WWE Universal Championship (4:45).

Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss (c), Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Carmella (with James Ellsworth) and Natalya, and won the SmackDown Women’s Championship (5:35).

Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker in a No Holds Barred Match (22:57).

