How to watch WWE Wrestlemania 32

This is the information that the ESPN television channel has given us:

WrestleMania 32 was a memorable event that featured an incredible ladder fight to kick off the show, the unveiling of a new women’s championship, a cage match with The Undertaker that Shane McMahon will never forget, an impromptu match for The Rock, and a stellar matchup. of strong action between Triple H and Roman Reigns. New Day, League of Nations and even Shaquille O’Neal made appearances at the event.

Before the WrestleMania 32 telecast, there will also be a replay of E60: Behind the Curtain (4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN). The documentary brought fans an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at WWE NXT and aired for the first time in 2015.

WrestleMania will return to ESPN on April 5 (3 p.m. ET), with a WrestleMania 35 stream from last year.

All replays of WrestleMania will air on ESPN and through the ESPN app.

WWE Wrestlemania 32 results

These are the results of WWE Wrestlemania 32:

Kick-Off: Kalisto defeated Ryback and retained the United States Championship. (8:58)

Kick-Off: Team Total Divas (Brie Bella, Paige, Natalya, Alicia Fox & Eva Marie) defeated Team B.A.D. & Blonde (Lana, Naomi, Tamina, Summer Rae & Emma). (11:25)

Kick-Off: The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von). (5:18)

Zack Ryder defeated Kevin Owens (c), Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Sami Zayn, Sin Cara, and Stardust in a Ladder Match and won the Intercontinental Championship. (15:23)

Chris Jericho defeated AJ Styles. (17:10)

The League of Nations (Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio & Rusev) (with King Barrett) defeated The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods). (10:03)

Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) defeated Dean Ambrose in a No Holds Barred Street Fight. (13:06)

Lesnar covered Ambrose after an “F-5” on a stack of chairs.

Charlotte (with Ric Flair) defeated Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks and won the WWE Women’s Championship. (16:03)

The Undertaker defeated Shane McMahon in a Hell in a Cell Match. (30:05)

Baron Corbin won a 20-Man Battle Royal Match and won the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. (9:41)

The Rock defeated Erick Rowan (with Bray Wyatt & Braun Strowman). (0:06)

Roman Reigns defeated Triple H (with Stephanie McMahon) and won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. (27:11)

