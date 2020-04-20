WWE RAW Live

WWE RAW Live | Tonight WWE presents a new edition of Monday Night RAW from the WWE Performance Center.

USA Network will be the chain in charge of broadcasting Monday Night RAW in the United States. For Latin America, the show will be broadcast live on FOX Sports. Do not miss how the most important WWE show progresses ahead of PPV Money in The Bank 2020!

RAW is the WWE program in Spanish with the most uninterrupted broadcasts in history. WWE launched this program on the air in 1993 through USA Network where he was until 2000, when he switched to TNN (later called Spike TV) to return in 2005. It is the star program of WWE. With a duration of three hours, the best stars of the company compete every night to be number one. Currently its maximum championship is the WWE Universal Championship, having its own women’s and couples’ championships. In addition, throughout history other championships such as the Intercontinental and the United States have also been part of the red show.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.