WWE Money in the Bank 2020 live

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2020 live | East Sunday May 10 WWE presents a new edition of Money in the Bank. This themed PPV will be the first after the big event of the year, Wrestlemania and will also feature two Money in the Bank matches taking place at the same time from WWE headquarters in Stanford, CT.

How to see the free PPV?

With the promotion that WWE Network is currently active WWE fans can enjoy all the content of the Network for free the first month. This includes WWE Money in the Bank and thousands of hours of the best content on demand.

The PPV will be broadcast live and with comments in Spanish by Carlos Cabrera and Marcelo Rodriguez and of course in high definition. Other languages ​​like Arabic, Japanese, Russian, Chinese, English, French or German will also be available.

Schedule

WWE presents its PPV to the one in the Spanish hour. In the Canary Islands the event will be available from midnight. We remind you that WWE will be offering a Kick Off of the event an hour before and that it will, as usual, for free through its YouTube channel.

17:00: Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador

18:00: Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and Panama

19:00: Bolivia

20:00: Dominican Republic, Paraguay, Chile, Puerto Rico and Venezuela

21:00: Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay

