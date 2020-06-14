WWE Backlash 2020 live

How to watch WWE Backlash 2020 live | East Sunday June 14 WWE presents a new edition of Backlash. This PPV will be the first to be held without stipulations since Wrestlemania 36, ​​and could be the last to be held without an audience, if the state of Florida already allows the events to take place with a percentage of the public attending.

How to see the PPV?

Until recently WWE had a promotion on the WWE Network that you had one month free if you registered, but this was removed after the company made a reduced version of the Network available to everyone for free.

The only way to see the event through WWE Network is by hiring the monthly subscription that amounts to $ 9.99 plus fees.

The PPV will be broadcast live and with comments in Spanish by Carlos Cabrera and Marcelo Rodriguez and of course in high definition. Other languages ​​like Arabic, Japanese, Russian, Chinese, English, French or German will also be available.

In Latin America the PPV will be available through FOX Sports without any additional cost

Schedule

WWE presents its PPV to the one in the Spanish hour. In the Canary Islands the event will be available from midnight. We remind you that WWE will be offering a Kick Off of the event half an hour before and that it will, as usual, for free through its YouTube channel.

17:00: Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador

18:00: Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and Panama

19:00: Bolivia

20:00: Dominican Republic, Paraguay, Chile, Puerto Rico and Venezuela

21:00: Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay

