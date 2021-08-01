How to watch WTCR 2021 for free: All methods

If you prefer passenger cars to single-seaters and prototypes of other categories, then one of the best competitions you can follow is the WTCR. A category with exciting races and with a Spanish brand competing in the constructors’ world championship, such as Cupra (SEAT), two-time world champion, as well as Spanish pilots fighting for the points of the world championship each season.

WTCR stands for World Touring Car Cup, that is, World Touring Car Cup. An international FIA competition where only tourism-type cars are allowed and that has managed to position itself as the fifth in terms of importance, after F1, the World Rally Championship, the WEC and Formula E. Whether you already knew it, or if you are new and you want to start getting fond of these races, here are the best methods to see this championship …

How to watch WTCR 2021: all methods

To feel the excitement of every WTCR race and to be able to follow your favorite drivers and teams, you can choose one of the following options that we recommend. So you won’t waste time trying other platforms that promise to offer you this service for free and finally all they get is your frustration at not working.

DAZN

What is not on DAZN? Well of course yes, rare is the sport that does not you find in DAZN. The streaming platform is adding more and more events to its catalog, and at a low price of € 9.99 / month or € 99.99 / year. This will give you access to all the live and on-demand WTCR races in HD quality and much more content for sports fans.

To understand every minute, Comments will be offered in Spanish. And if you have doubts, try a 1-month free trial without any kind of commitment or permanence. You will not regret it.

How to watch WTCR 2021 on mobile

It is likely that you will not always have the possibility of being in front of your Smart TV with the DAZN app installed. If you are traveling or anywhere else you want to watch WTCR, you can do it with your mobile devices. You will only need a good connection to the network and install the app for your platform:

It is completely free, of course, in order to access the content you will have to have a subscription to DAZN. It can be the same one that you use on your TV, since it does not have restrictions on the devices you use it on. And if you don’t have it yet, enjoy the free month if you sign up now.

Eurosport

Another alternative is to follow the WTCR through the sports thematic channel Eurosport. You will find this channel included in some pay TV and OTT platforms, or by IPTV. You can also use their streaming service if you get the subscription. So you will not miss anything wherever you are.

The price Subscription to Eurosport Live is € 6.99 per month or if you want to save some money, you can pay the annual fee, which is about € 36. A modest price for all the sport that you can see on their channels, including content on demand, and in HD quality, that is, in high definition.

Watch WTCR for free using IPTV or satellite dishes

Another option is use IPTV to achieve a list of channels among which are some that broadcast the world tour of cars freely and for free through the Internet. You can do it with your favorite app, like Kodi, VLC, Smart IPTV, etc. The result will be similar in any case.

Do not forget that if you use a satellite and / or IPTV decoder to capture closed channels, that is, encrypted, which are paid, then you will be committing a crime. From this blog we do not incite this type of behavior, and if you do, it will be at your own risk and abiding by the possible legal consequences.

If in your area you do not have a good Internet connection, then you are probably interested in knowing the alternative as well. via satellite, orienting your satellite dish towards the right satellite to catch some foreign channels that broadcast the WTCR for free and open.

Hundreds of millions of fans follow this championship every year. That is why it is not surprising that up to 162 countries around the world have confirmed that they will broadcast the WTCR through one of their channels. Between the European channels that may interest you are:

Other methods

Also exist other alternatives to be able to follow the WTCR worldwide. Those alternatives are:

WTCR 2021 calendar

Finally, it is important that you are aware of all the races that will be held in the WTCR championship for this year, as well as their respective dates on which they will take place. So you will not miss anything and you can reserve a space in your schedule to enjoy the roar of the engines and the adrenaline. The official calendar that can serve as a reference is:

Germany (Nürburgring): June 3-5 Portugal (Vila Real): June 26-27 Spain (MotorLand de Aragón): July 10-11 Italy (Adria): July 31 – August 1 Hungary (Hungaroring): August 21-22 South Korea (Inje Speedium): October 16-17 China (Ningbo): November 6-7 Macao (Circuito da Guia): November 19-21

