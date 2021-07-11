How to watch Virgin Galactic’s first launch into space

A few weeks ago Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon until a few days ago, announced that he was going to fulfill his dream of going into space. He would do it with his own aerospace company, Blue Origin. In addition, it would be with the first flight of the company. Everything is planned for next July 20, we even already know Bezos’s companions. However, the creator of Amazon now has an opponent Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic.

If all goes well, Branson, in this way, will be the first billionaire to go into space; getting ahead of Bezos. Traveling to space is one of his biggest dreams and the one for which he founded Virgin Galactic in 2004. His idea was to commercialize space travel and, if all goes well, he could be much closer to his goal.

The CEO of Virgin Galactic will board the Unity 22 ship accompanied by 5 professionals from the aerospace world. With this launch, VSS Unity will have performed a total of 22 flights. In addition to the founder of the company, Branson, who will be in charge of evaluating the training of space tourists; they will also go with him Beth mosesVirgin Galactic Chief Astronaut Instructor; Colin bennett, Chief Operations Engineer and Sirisha bandla, vice president of government affairs and investigative operations. Of course, the mission also needs whoever pilots it, for this they will go to space Dave mackay Y Michael masucci.

“Our upcoming flight – the twenty-second VSS Unity flight test and our first crewed flight test – is a testament to the dedication and technical brilliance of our entire team, and I would like to extend a special thanks to our pilots and specialists. mission, each of whom will do important work, “he commented in a press release. Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic. “Leveraging Sir Richard’s expertise and long history in creating amazing customer experiences will be invaluable as we work to unlock the wonder of space travel and create amazing voyages for our customers.”

Where to watch the Virgin Galactic launch

The launch will take place this Sunday, July 11, around 9:00 ET; that is, on the 3:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time and the 8:00 Mexico City time.

As is customary, whether they are flights by space agencies or by private companies or dedicated to space tourism, we will be able to see in streaming how the Virgin Galactic launch is carried out.

