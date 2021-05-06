How to watch TV online from any device and wherever you are

Even if television consumption has decreased in recent years in recent years due to the arrival of platforms such as Netflix or YouTubeThere are still millions of viewers who watch conventional television. Fortunately, the advent of the internet has also benefited these people, who can now watch TV online regardless of where they are.

Come on, on the one hand your television is already something more than a television channel transmitter. It also broadcasts content on demand and runs apps and games. And on the other hand, those television channels can no longer only be viewed on a television. You can also watch live TV online through your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Nowadays, any television channel worth its salt allows view your content live from its official website and / or from its official application, which is usually available on smartphones and tablets but also on smart TVs or devices such as Apple TV, Android TV or Fire TV.

The official sources to watch TV online

The easiest way to watch TV online is to go to the websites of the television groups. In Spain, the vast majority of TV channels revolve around RTVE, Mediaset and Atresmedia.

RTVE It is the Spanish radio and television. It includes: The 1, The 2, 24 Hours, Clan Y Teledeporte.Mediaset is a private group that includes Telecinco, Four and thematic channels Divinity, FDF, Energy, Be Mad Y Boing.Atresmedia is the second private group and includes Antenna 3 Y The sixth next to thematic channels Neox, Nova, Mega Y A3Series.

In addition, there is a whole series of regional and local channels. The list would be endless. So if you want to have access to all television channels and watch TV online from your browser, we propose a selection of mobile applications and web pages that they collect for you practically all of TV channels.

Websites to watch TV online

If what you want is to zap and change channels through the internet, you will need a way to collect all the television channels or stations that broadcast online. The following pages collect those broadcasts to watch TV online from your web browser.

The previous pages show the official links to watch TV online from their respective channels. However, it should be remembered that even if they broadcast over the internet, the broadcasts may have geographic limitations. That is, if you try to access outside its coverage territory, it may prevent you from seeing that content unless use a VPN.

Mobile applications to watch TV online

Smartphones and tablets They have taken a lot of prominence from televisions. Today anyone can have a high definition screen that fits in the palm of the hand or in the pocket. And, in addition to playing games, it also allows you to watch content from YouTube, Twitch or Netflix and watch TV online in conditions thanks to WiFi or 5G.

Here is a selection of mobile applications that most television channels collect to watch TV online wherever you go. As long as you have Internet connection.

The problem with mobile applications is that they tend to get out of date quickly, links can fail and / or some of them abuse advertising. However, the above are among the most recommended in their respective app stores, both in Google Play and in the App Store.

