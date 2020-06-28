Turn your smartphone into a pocket TV with these free apps to watch TV.

Yes, your smartphone is also a small pocket television, that you will probably carry with you throughout the day. Although it is not exactly created for it, mobile phones can be used without any problem to watch live TV programs over the Internet, thanks to the many applications they offer direct connection to some of the most popular channels of all the world.

A while back we discussed Mobdro, one of the most popular free TV tools on Android. Now, however, we continue the search to find the most complete rivals, and in the process choose the best apps to watch TV on Android.

If you want to take advantage your TV to see the content of these apps, you just need a Chromecast or have a Smart TV, as we saw in the tutorial to duplicate your Android screen on a TV with or without cables.

How to watch TV on mobile for free: Top of best apps

Both inside and outside the Play Store You can find applications to watch television for free on your Android. Next, we talk about the best options you can find so you can choose the one that suits you best. Go for it!

Mobdro

The famous Mobdro could not miss in this compilation, and it is that it is one of the most complete tools to watch television on Android. It offers the possibility to see thousands of television channels sorted by categories, from various countries and in different languages, in addition to incorporating advanced search tools, the possibility of recording complete programs or marking channels as favorites for quick access. You can also download content to watch it offline, which also makes it one of the best apps that can be used without an Internet connection.

Mobdro, like all the applications that we have chosen for this compilation, can be downloaded totally free, Although it will show the odd ad. It is also possible to support its creators through donations of bitcoins. It should also be borne in mind that for not complying with Google Play policies, the app is not available in the store and therefore it is necessary Download and manually install the Mobdro APK.

ATRESplayer

Atresmedia has Atresplayer, its own application for watching television from mobile phones, which, like its main competitor (Mitele), has the possibility of see the channels of the group –Antenna 3, La Sexta, Neox, Nova and others – live, in addition to being able see a la carte programs.

In this case, it is not necessary to register or log in to watch programs, although you will have to deal with the advertising that will appear before and during viewing of the programs. Also, as an outstanding detail, you can add programs to your watch list so you don’t miss out on their news.

RTVE on demand

RTVE also offers Android users its own solution to watch TV from mobile phones, with an application that encompasses all its television and radio channels. Its design resembles that of the aforementioned applications, and we will find practically the same characteristics. One of the curiosities of this app is their « menu offer », Depending on the chosen one, he will show us different recommended programs or those that best suit our interests.

Of course, the possibility of watch live TV channels, Although in specific situations we will see that certain content is not prepared to be reproduced through the Internet, and therefore the application will prevent us from viewing it due to audiovisual rights restrictions.

YouTV Player

One of the few alternatives to Mobdro that still works on Android in the middle of 2020 – unlike Allify – is YouTV Player. This application to watch TV is, like the first option of this compilation, a tool that unifies all streaming sources in one place, so that it is possible watch TV channels and programs live and for free, organized by category.

In this case, yes, it is mandatory login to the platform to be able to see the channels, and its design is several steps below that of Mobdro in terms of usability and functions. Despite this, it integrates useful features such as warnings every time a program that might interest us starts. YouTV Player is not available in Google Play Store, so you have to download and install its APK from its official website (remember to activate unknown sources on your Android.

Kodi

Despite not being technically an app to watch TV, Kodi is the most famous media center that has existed since its arrival on Android in 2015, and among its many features, there is the possibility of adding network television channels, just as we saw in the complete Kodi installation guide.

Initially, the application only allows us to add our own multimedia content and organize it to our liking. However, through repositories, it is possible add add-ons that will be used to import television channels and programs all types.

DTT Channels

Legally and totally free you can watch DTT channels on your Android Thanks to TDT Channels, a complete application that you can download from its website. With a simple interface, this app gives you access to both television and radio channels, and you can add your own channels as it is a collaborative project.

On the main screen of DTT Channels you can see all the channels divided into different categories: general, news, sports, eventual … Click on the one you want to see and you will access its page, where you can select the type of broadcast you want to play and consult a guide with the programming of the network. Also, if you click on the heart icon that appears in the upper right corner, the channel will be added to your Favorites list, to be able to access it quickly. In DTT Channels there is no shortage of the channel finder, which will make it easier for you to find the program or channel that you want to watch by writing its name.

