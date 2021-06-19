How to watch Tribute To The Kings: Julio César Chávez Jr. vs. Anderson Silva

Courtesy of Chris Farina

Tonight the fight between Anderson Silva and Julio César Chávez Jr. in the Jalisco Stadium on Guadalajara Mexico.

Former middleweight champion of UFC Anderson Silva returns to the ring for the first time in 16 years to face the former champion of the WBC Julio César Chávez Jr., who is coming off winning in November, and ending a two-game losing streak. Yesterday afternoon was the weigh-in, and the Aztec did not give the weight and had to pay a fine of $ 100,000 to his rival.

In the co-star, Julio Cesar Chavez, the legend of Mexican boxing will face Hector Camacho Jr., son of his old rival, whom he defeated by unanimous decision in 1992. This fight will be the last of Chávez.

The event will be sold for PPV to $ 39.99 and can be purchased in the United States for DirecTV, In Demand, iN Demand, Vubiquity, DISH, SaskTel, Rogers and Shaw PPV. The preliminaries can be watched for free via globalsportsstreaming.com.

Main Card – Live on Pay to View: (9 pm ET)

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. 184.4 – Anderson Silva 182

Julio Cesar Chavez 143 – Hector Camacho Jr. 160 lbs

(Exhibition)

Omar Chavez 161.1 – Ramon Alvarez 160

Damian Sosa 153.4 – Abel Mina 153.6

Kevin Torres 138.4 – Jorge Melendez 137.8

Preliminaries by Bein Sports (7 PM ET)

Jesus Acosta 129.8 – Leonardo Padilla 129.2

Cesar Gutierrez 140 – Oscar Mejia 137.8

Mario Ramirez 128.6 – Pedro Castro 127.2

Johan Alvarez 129.8 – Erick Hernandez 131.6

Jose Vazquez 133.2 – Jonathan Perez 134.2

Diego Torres 136 – Jose Pacheco 134.2

Oscar Murguia 123.6 – Ricardo Badillo 122.2

Gamilel Perez 142.8 – Ismael Moreno 148.4

