How to watch the solar eclipse of June 10 on the Internet

If you have the opportunity to contemplate it, remember not to look at the sun directly, It can cause serious and irreparable damage to the eyes, including permanent blindness. It is an essential requirement to use suitable material to see solar eclipses, to be content with seeing the shadow of the Sun on the ground or, as in this case we invite you, to see it on the Internet.

The Royal Greenwich Observatory in London will do a live broadcast on your channel.

The National Geographic Institute It will retransmit the evolution of the eclipse through observations with a telescope located at the Madrid Astronomical Observatory, next to the Retiro Park.

The Virtual Telescope will also carry out a live broadcast from Canada starting at 11:00 am.