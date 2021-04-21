How to watch the ONE on TNT 3 in the United States and Latin America

John lineker will meet its third presentation inside the cage of ONE Championship in the commitment that could grant him his first titular opportunity with the promotion.

The ex-Bantamweight of the UFC, also ex-champion of Jungle fight, will defend his first place in the ranking when he faces the member of Sanford MMA, Troy worthen, in the stellar of the ONE on TNT 3 from this night.

Below is the full undercard:

Main Card

John Lineker (1) vs. Troy worthen Reece mclaren vs. Yuya wakamatsu

Lead Card

Nieky Holzken vs. John wayne parr – Muay thaiOk rae yoon vs. Marat GafurovMiao Li Tao vs. Ryuto Sawada

How to watch the ONE on TNT 3

For residents of the United States, the event will be broadcast this Wednesday, April 14 on the screen of TNT.

For Latin America the billboard will be transmitted free of charge by the Youtube channel of the promotion or by its application for mobile devices available at ios Y Android.

The Preliminary Billboard can also be viewed through ONE’s Facebook page.