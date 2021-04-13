How to watch the ONE on TNT 2 in the United States and Latin America

In the second edition of the series of ONE on TNT, Christian lee will put his Lightweight belt (170 pounds) at stake against the Russian owner of third place in the division ranking, Timofey Nastyukhin.

The 22-year-old prospect, also a Grand Prix winner in the category, has not known defeat since being the victim of an illegal suplex at the hands of Edward kelly in mid-2018.

On the card’s new co-feature, the Atomweight kickboxing champion, Janet todd, he will seek to reach six victories in a row when he measures forces with the number two of the classification, Anne Line Hogstad, who is 1 – 0 with the organization.

How to watch the ONE on TNT 2

For residents of the United States, the event will be broadcast this Wednesday, April 14 on the screen of TNT.

For Latin America the billboard will be transmitted free of charge by the Youtube channel of the promotion or by its application for mobile devices available at ios Y Android.

The Preliminary Billboard can also be viewed through ONE’s Facebook page.