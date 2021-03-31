How to watch the ONE on TNT 1 in the United States and Latin America

ONE Championship returns to American television with a main event in which Demetrious Johnson, perhaps the best flyweight in history, will look to capture the promotion’s 135-pound belt when he challenges the champion, Adriano Moraes.

Inside the Main Card, the former champion of UFC and Bellator, Eddie alvarez, will try to close the gap with the top 3 welterweights with a potential win against Iuri Lapicus.

The ONE on TNT 1 takes place this April 10 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and US residents will be able to watch the event from the TNT screen and online via Bleacher Report.

In Latin America, the entire billboard will be available through the official ONE app (Android and Manzana) and through the official YouTube channel of the promotion.

Additionally, the first two Lead Card fights will be streamed live on Facebook.

The event, to be broadcast in more than 150 countries, will take place on April 8.