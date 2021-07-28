How to watch the ONE Championship: Battleground

ONE Championship returns this Saturday with a series of three numbered events that go by the name of ONE: Battleground.

On the undercard scheduled for this weekend, the Muay Thai Strawweight champion, Sam A-Gaiyanghadao puts his belt on the line against the debutant Prajanchai PKSaenchaiMuayThaigym.

Warning

In the co-star duel, Aung la nsang, the second double champion in the history of the organization, makes his return to face the Brazilian Leandro Ataides.

For residents of Latin America, ONE: Battleground can be seen from the Youtube of the promotion or its application, available both on devices ios What Android.

The first two fights on the card (Victoria Lee vs. Wang Luping, Jeremy pacatiw vs. Chen rui) will be issued by the ONE official Facebook page.

Those who live in the United States will be able to follow the actions live from the Bleacher Report YouTube channel, or from its B / R application.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement