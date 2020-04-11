The film Son of God will be broadcast this Sunday, April 12, at 8 pm on Univision

This Sunday, April 12, Univision will offer a special program to mark Easter, in which it will broadcast the movie Son of God. The feature film, which premiered in February 2014, is an adaptation of the 10-hour miniseries The Bible, and chronicles the life of Jesus. It is a biblical drama that ranges from his humble birth to his teachings, crucifixion and subsequent resurrection.

The film takes some scenes from the miniseries, as well as some others that were not aired then, resulting in an interesting story, ideal for family viewing. The film begins with Juan, the last surviving disciple of Christ, who lives in exile as a hermit near the sea; he is the one who begins to narrate the story.

The end of the film shows an aging Juan, who has been cut off from society and lives on a desert island for the rest of his days. Then, Jesus rewards him with a visit, in which he tells him that he will not die, but will have a long life and will return one day.

