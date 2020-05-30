On May 27, a historic milestone in the 21st century space race was to take place. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) was to launch the Crew Dragon’s first manned mission into space, but the weather conditions prevented takeoff. SpaceX is already a spatial reference, but the launch of the capsule was a consolidation that today will have to be tried again.

After several tests with the ship, $ 3.14 billion and six years invested in developing the capsule, it was ready to house two NASA astronauts, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley. The ship’s destination will be the International Space Station (ISS), which for the first time will receive a SpaceX space mission. The journey will last 19 hours in orbit.

How and when to follow the launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon online

At the May 27 launch, there was a 40% chance that time would thwart the operation. That 40% won over the remaining 60%, so now the launch has moved to tonight (Spanish time). Will take place from platform 39A of the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the classic venue for the historic Apollo launch.

Standing down from launch today due to unfavorable weather in the flight path. Our next launch opportunity is Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT, or 19:22 UTC – SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 27, 2020

The launch will take place at 3:22 pm in Florida. This is how other regions are transferred to local hours:

Spain: 21.22 hours in the Peninsula, and 20:22 in the Canary Islands.

Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia: 14:22 hours.

Venezuela, Chile, Bolivia, Cuba: 15:22 hours.

Argentina: 16:22 hours.

Watching the launch live on the Internet will be as easy as going to any of the two broadcasts that we leave below. The first is from NASA, and the second is from SpaceX. It will also be available on NASATV on Ustream.

To see the arrival of the Crew Dragon to the ISS we will have to wait about 19 hours, but for now a similar probability is maintained that time will prevent takeoff: 40%. If there are no problems, the ship will dock at the Station at about 4:29 p.m. on Sunday in Madrid. About two and a half hours later, the hatch will open and both astronauts will be able to enter the ISS. This will end 9 years of dependence on the Russian Soyuz capsule.

