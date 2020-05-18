Yesterday the Goya, and tonight the Grammy. Events are going this season between January and March, in which we will also have the Oscars and the Superbowl final. Tonight it’s the turn of the biggest party in the world of Music: The Grammy Awards, to be held tonight in Los Angeles, dawn in Spain according to the time change.

The morning of Sunday, January 26, at 2:00 p.m., Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31) will exclusively broadcast the 62nd Grammy Ceremony. The most important musical event of the year will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will feature singers and groups such as Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Rosalía or Alejandro Sanz, among other artists at a truly groundbreaking gala. And is that, of The 8 singers with the most nominations, 7 are women.

After her success in the last edition, the singer Alicia Keys will return to lead the most exciting night of music in which there will be no lack of performances by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo or Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, among others.

The late Prince and the Aerosmith rockers will be honored of the year on stage at the Staples Center. American rapper Lizzo party as the big favorite with eight nominationss and could make history and match Michael Jackson’s record. The podium complete it Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, with six nominations and follow closely Ariana Grande with five nominations, Beyoncé with four, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift with three and Lana del Rey with two.

The gala will also have a Spanish presence with Rosalía’s historic nomination for Best New Artist and with her nomination for Best Latin Rock Album, urban or alternative. The Catalan artist will also perform during the ceremony. It will not be missing Alejandro Sanz, he could win his fourth Grammy with #ELDISCO, nominated for Best Latin Album of the Year. The broadcast will feature live comments from journalist and music expert Arturo Paniagua, presenter of ‘Sesiones Movistar +’

If you are subscribed to Movistar + and you are not at home, you can always see the ceremony through the official app of the operator at Dial 31 Movistar CineDoc & Roll. Just download the application, enter your startup data and you will immediately have access to the content, also with Aura, an assistant that you can use with voice or text commands to check the programming, see new content or tune in to a channel.

The application allows things like watching the Grammys from the start even if you are late, controlling the live broadcast; start watching the ceremony at home and continue on your mobile if you have to go out, or vice versa. Then we leave the app on Android and iOS so that you can access if you are not at home.

– Black Pumas

– Billie Eilish

– Lil Nas X

– Lizzo

– Maggie Rogers

– Rosalia

– Tank And The Bangas

– Yola

Song of the year



– Always Remember Us This Way- Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

– Bad Guy – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

– Bring My Flowers Now – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

– Hard Place – Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

– Lover – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

– Norman F *** ing Rockwell – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

– Someone You Loved – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

– Truth Hurts – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Record of the year:

– Hey mom – Bon Iver

– Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

– 7 Rings – Ariana Grande

– Hard Place – H.E.R.

– Talk – Khalid

– Old Town Road – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

– Truth Hurts – Lizzo

– Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the year:

– i, i – Bon Iver

– Norman F *** ing Rockwell – King’s wool

– When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go – Billie Eilish

– Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande

– I Used To Know Her – H.E.R.

– 7 – Lil Nas X

– Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo

– Father Of The Bride – Vampire Weekend

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

– Spirit – Beyoncé

– Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

– 7 Rings – Ariana Grande

– Truth Hurts – Lizzo

– You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift

Best duo or group

– Boyfriend – Ariana Grande & Social House

– Sucker – Hermanos Jonas

– Old Town Road – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyru

– Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee

– Miss – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

– yes – Andrea Bocelli

– Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé

– Look Now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

– A Legendary Christmas – John Legend

– Walls – Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

– The Lion King: The Gift – Beyoncé

– When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go – Billie Eilish

– Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande

– No. 6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran

– Lover – Taylor Swift

electronics

Best recording

– Linked – Bonobo

– Got To Keep On – The Chemical Brothers

– Piece Of Your Heart – Meduza & Goodboys

– Underwater – Rüfüs Du Sol

– Midnight Hour – Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ ign

Best album

-LP5 – Apparat

– No Geography – The Chemical Brothers

– Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) – Flume

– Solace – Rüfüs Du Sol

– Weather – Tycho

Contemporary instrumental music

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

– Ancestral Recall – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

– Star People Nation – Theo Croker

– Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! – Mark Guiliana

– Elevate – Lettuce

– Mettavolution – Rodrigo and Gabriela

Rock

Best Rock Performance

– Pretty Waste – Bones UK

– This Land – Gary Clark Jr.

– History Repeats – Brittany Howard

– Woman – Karen O & Danger Mouse

– Too Bad – Rival Sons

Best rock song

– Fear Inoculum – Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)

– Give Yourself A Try – George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)

– Harmony Hall – Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

– History Repeats – Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)

– This Land – Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Latin

Best Alternative Album:

– X 100PRE – Bad Bunny

– Oasis – J Balvin & Bad Bunny

– Indestructible – Toloache Flower

– Almadura – iLe

– The Evil Will – Rosalia

Best Latin Album

– Lifetime – Luis Fonsi

– 11:11 – Maluma

– Montaner – Ricardo Montaner

– #THE DISC – Alejandro Sanz

– Fantasy – Sebastian Yatra

Best Tropical Album

– Opus – Marc Anthony

– Time to time – Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

– Candela – Vicente García

– Literal – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

– A Journey Through Cuban Music – Aymée Nuviola

R&B

Best R&B Presentation

– Love Again – Daniel Caesar & Brandy

– Could’ve been – H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

– Exactly How I Feel – Lizzo & Gucci Mane

– Roll Some Mo – Lucky daye

– Come Home – Anderson .Paak & André 300

Best R&B Song

– Could’ve Been – Dernst Emile Ii, David Swagg R’celious Harris, H.E.R. & Hue Soundzfire Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

– Look At Me Now – Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)

– No Guidance – Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

– Roll Some Mo – David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)

– Say So – Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

Country

Best Country Song

– Bring My Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker

– Girl Goin ‘Nowhere – Ashley McBryde

– It All Comes Out In The Wash – Miranda Lambert

– Some Of It – Performed by Eric Church

– Speechless – Performed by Dan + Shay