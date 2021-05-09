How to Watch the ‘Friends’ Reunion on HBO Max With Jennifer Aniston

It truly feels like forever and a day since the initial news broke, but Friends fans can finally rejoice: The gang is actually getting back together for their widely anticipated reunion! I know, I know — it feels too good to be true. But trust us, you’ll want to know the deets on how you can stream it ASAP.

According to the show’s official Instagram account (don’t you love how they’ve kept up with the times?), The special already taped! Whoever’s running this Insta clearly understands its fan base, because a photo from filming was captured with this accompanying caption: “That’s a wrap! 🎬 Could we BE anymore excited !? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion. “

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But we still need to break down exactly who came to the taping. Matthew Perry wasn’t about to miss the festivities, as he posted (and then quickly deleted lol) a sneak peek pic of himself getting all made up to go on camera. And if Matthew came, chances are the other cast members — Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc — were there too.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Friends cast is also expected to return to their original Warner Bros. soundstage and executive produce the whole show. Does this mean we’ll be able to see them chatting it up over cups of java on the iconic Central Perk couch ?? Be still my heart!



NBCGetty Images

Before we get too far into daydreaming about specifics, you might be wondering just how to stream this when the time comes. Do not fear, friends (see what I did there?). We’ll always be there for you, so here’s the deal:

When is the Friends reunion actually airing?

Unfortunately, that’s still TBD. But hey, think of the positives — at least we’re making some sort of progress! It could definitely be worse and there be no reunion special at all, which was a possibility during COVID-19. We all just need to take things one step at a time.

True, true. But how can I watch the reunion once it airs?

Well, it is going to be airing on HBO Max, so as long as you have an account for the streaming platform, you should be good to go! If you don’t, all you have to spend is $ 14.99 a month and you’ll have access to all their movies and shows… like a little sitcom called Friends.

Subscribe Now

Awesome. Now do we have any more info about it?

Well … not exactly. But Courteney Cox did appear on The Ellen Show recently and gave some insight into the day of the taping and how happy she was to get the whole gang back together.

“It was unbelievable, it was so emotional,” she told Ellen DeGeneres about the special. “It’s an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in like … 17 years. It was great and really fun. It was fantastic.”

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

David Schwimmer echoed Courteney’s exact sentiments during an April appearance on The Graham Norton Show. But unlike his TV sister, he gave fans a teaser of what’s to come: “There’s nothing scripted, we’re not in character,” he told the talk show host. “We all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away … But we all read something.”

What ever could this surprise be ??? Your guess is as good as ours!

Want more intel on all your favorite TV shows? Yeah We know you do. You can find all of our entertainment coverage here.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io