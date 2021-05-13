how to watch the digital video game event live

E3 2021 kicks off on June 12 and ESA, the body in charge of its organization, has finally resolved the biggest doubts in the community. While we knew that this edition will adopt a digital format Due to the pandemic, it is until today that we know how and where it will be possible to see the conferences of the most important video game companies. Fortunately it will not be very different from other events that have followed the same path.

First of all you should know that E3 2021 will have its own website and mobile application. In both it will be possible to create a profile and participate in discussion forums. In addition, companies will have virtual booths in which they will offer articles and other information content about their next news. Finally, a leaderboard to highlight the users who interact the most on your portal.

Regarding the company conferences, all of them can be enjoyed live through the official E3 2021 channels on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. It is worth mentioning, however, that publishers will also be able to use their own transmission channels as is customary at a face-to-face E3. So far the participation of Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, SEGA, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, Capcom, Take-Two interactive, Warner Bros. and Koch Media is confirmed.

E3 2021 beyond conferences

E3 2021 will not only feature company conferences, but will also feature game demo broadcasts, panels with recognized industry members, and other special presentations. An important point to consider is that E3 2021 will be hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Jacki Jing and Greg Miller, all quite well known in the gaming community in the United States. However, ESA promises surprise guests.

Stanley Pierre-Louis, CEO of ESA, stated: “From the moment we decided to host E3 2021 virtually, we have focused on provide an interactive experience for fans around the world that goes beyond the typical live broadcast. The result is an online portal and application that will allow fans, media and industry professionals to have an E3 experience designed to run in parallel to the four-day broadcast.

