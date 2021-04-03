How to Watch ‘The Bachelor’ Season 25 Finale and ‘After the Final Rose’

Yep, it’s that time of year again, y’all — we have finally completed another run of The Bachelor! After two long months of waiting, the season finale of Matt James’s season — as well as the always juicy “After the Final Rose” special — will be airing tonight, which means it’s time to get those bags of popcorn ready and make sure your phone is fully charged to discuss with the group chat.

But! If you stumbled onto this article because you don’t have a traditional way of waiting (ie, through regular paid cable), fear not — there are many easy ways to watch The Bachelor and “AFTR” tonight. And the best part? At least one of these methods doesn’t require a fancy or expensive streaming login. Read on for the deets!

Create a Locast.org Account

Easily one of the most slept-on methods to stream things on TV, Locast scans your location based off the zip code you provide and gives you all the local channels in your area, free of charge. So if ABC is one of the channels you get locally, you should be all set to watch The Bachelor and “AFTR” tonight!

Borrow a Friend’s Live TV Subscription…

… Or create a live TV subscription account through either YouTube or Hulu and get a free seven-day trial. Hulu and YouTube have, like, all the channels, and you best believe ABC is one of them. Just don’t forget to cancel the subscription before the night is up, bb.

Watch the Highlights on YouTube the Next Day

And if you are impatient and don’t feel like actually sitting down for a whole three hours to watch the shebang go down live, you can just wait until the day after and catch the best parts of the finale and “AFTR” special when they hit the internet.

