How to watch the Apple Spring Loaded presentation live this afternoon from home | Technology

Today at 7:00 p.m. we have an appointment with Apple. The apple company will hold its first event of 2021, the Spring Loaded, where we may get to know the new iPads Pro with M1 processor and their AirTags trackers.

It is being a complicated time for everyone and also for the organization of large events where crowds used to gather to applaud and comment on the news of companies like Apple. Luckily, technology has given us the ability to follow these presentations from home.

Today we have an appointment with Apple and its new devices, some highly anticipated such as AirTags, its tracking system so as not to lose keys or purse. The company, as is customary in the industry, will broadcast the event live through various platforms.

In Computer Hoy we will follow the Apple event starting at 7:00 p.m. peninsular time in Spain from the web, since Apple’s direct policy is quite strict and does not allow us to do our traditional direct on YouTube. The start time, for those who do not see us from Spain, will be 10 am PT (Pacific Time) or 1:00 pm ET (Eastern Time).

Of course, to see the event live it can be done from Apple’s own website, its YouTube channel or social networks such as Twitter where it is customary to broadcast the lectures live. Even those who have Apple TV will be able to follow it on from the platform. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is still very present around the world, this event will be virtual again and it will stream directly from Apple Park.

Unlike last year, when Apple focused its spring event exclusively on its services segment talking about Apple News +, Apple Card, Apple TV + and Apple Arcade; this year hardware is expected to be the star of the day. The invitation that has returned the colors to Apple’s apple does not give many clues, but the latest leaks and rumors help us to specify all the products that could be launched this afternoon.

The main indicators ensure that today they will be presented several new iPads that could equip the new Apple M1 processor. There is also a special interest in finally knowing the AirTags that have recently been leaked into a video. It remains to be seen if the shortage of components and manufacturing delays do not affect the sale of these devices as they did with the iPhone 12.

Other media assure that they are falling important Apple TV updates that would be renewed with support for 120Hz displays and would have a Find My compatible remote control in case we lose it. This afternoon we will leave doubts.