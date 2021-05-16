How to Watch the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on TV and Online

Which stars are presenting?

Among those handing out golden-popcorn trophies this year are Anthony Mackie, Mandy moore, Tom Hiddleston, Justin hartley, Henry Golding, Taylor paige, Addison rae and Jacob Elordi.

Who will take home the special prizes?

Scarlett Johansson is the recipient of this year’s Generation Award, which has previously gone to such stars as Reese witherspoon, Jamie foxx, Dwayne johnson, Chris pratt, Sandra Bullock and Robert Downey Jr.

Meanwhile, Sacha Baron Cohen will receive the Comedic Genius Award, joining such previous winners as Melissa mccarthy, Kevin Hart and Will ferrell.

Click here for the full list of nominees, and get your popcorn ready.