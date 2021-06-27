How to watch the 2021 F1 Styrian GP qualifying in Latin America

The Styrian Grand Prix It seems that it will be another race where Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes They will have to deploy their best weapons to turn around a situation that seems to be in favor of Red Bull.

Max Verstappen led the first two practices on Friday pursued by the Australian Daniel Ricciardo with his McLaren and the French Esteban Ocon with the Alpine following in third place.

Hamilton fell to fourth place after the stewards erased his fastest lap as they considered he exceeded the limits of the track. The original Mercedes driver’s time would have allowed him to top the table.

Sergio perez He went through a difficult day trying a different set-up than what he knew, this took him to ninth place in the table, six tenths of a difference compared to Verstappen.

Checo said there is no concern about the pace they can get for the race where they look strong with long runs, adding that he hopes to be in the top 10 mix on Saturday and fight in Q3 against the Mercedes.

Below are the schedules to follow the classification of the Styrian GP 2021.

2021 Styrian GP qualifying schedules in Latin America:

Countries Schedule Channels

Costa Rica

Guatemala

Nicaragua

07:00

STAR Action/ESPN

Colombia

Peru

Ecuador

Panama

08:00

STAR Action/ESPN

Mexico

08:00

STAR Action/FOX Sports

Venezuela

Bolivia

Paraguay

09:00

STAR Action/ESPN

Chile

09:00

STAR Action/FOX Sports/ESPN

Argentina

Uruguay

10:00

STAR Action/ESPN

* Remember that all sessions can be viewed without commercial breaks and with comments in Spanish on the F1 TV PRO service.