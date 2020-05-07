Watching television through the web has been common for years. Thanks to DTT channels on the internet we can see them from the iPhone or iPad without the need for an app. And with certain aggregators, we can watch any Spanish or foreign channel. Without intrusive advertising and with the possibility of going back in time.

Like any mobile device, watch DTT from iPhone is a reality. We can even go further, quickly recording and editing content from our phone. Let’s see how to do it.

PHOTOCALL.TV to watch DTT from the iPhone

The first step to watch DTT from iPhone or iPad is to access the PHOTOCALL.TV website. It is a website that brings together hundreds of open DTT channels, both Spanish and international. And it does it in different modalities. Thus, when playing on a channel we can:

Live broadcast.

International, national or regional version.

Search for a newly issued section.

As a consequence, we can see these DTT channels in different languages ​​on the iPhone. No need for a dedicated app for each of them. Nor with the persistent advertising that characterizes the websites of the chains.

The PHOTOCALL.TV website works quite well. Some channels may fail at any given time, but just wait for it to work again. In addition, neither did we find persistent advertising that usually characterizes this type of website. Of course, this page does not have a responsive design, so managing it from the iPhone can be difficult at times.

How to record DTT and edit it from iPhone

Now that you know how to watch DTT on your iPhone, at some point you may want to record a fragment of a program. Either to see it later or edit it and send it to your contacts. Luckily, screen recording is very simple on iPhone or iPad. Just follow these steps:

The screen recording button on the iPhone, below, and the orientation lock button, above. Both marked in red

Make sure you have the screen recording shortcut in the iPhone or iPad Control Center. To do this, go to Settings> Control Center and activate it.

Go to PHOTOCALL.TV from Safari and select the DTT channel that you want to watch on your iPhone or iPad.

Display the Control Center and activate screen recording.

You may want to record it in landscape mode, so you can take advantage of turning off orientation lock.

While the screen is being recorded, you will see a indicator in red on top of your iPhone. To end the recording, press this indicator and confirm. With this done, the recorded clip will appear on your photo reel.

The recorded video is likely to be longer than you thought and you want to cut it. You can resort to sophisticated desktop apps or you can resort to the tools of the iOS itself so as not to complicate yourself too much. To do this and from Photos, click Edit. Here we can shorten its duration as well as straighten the recording if we wish.

Another very interesting option is to use Clips, the video edition thought for social networks. With it you can add more cuts, edit the sound, add music and emoji. A versatile app to give your videos another touch.

