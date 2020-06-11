Plex It has always been at the forefront when it comes to multimedia consumption on all kinds of devices. Thanks to this tool we can enjoy our favorite videos and audios, to generalize, both on smart TVs and on computers, mobiles or any other platform. But, without a doubt, the possibility of viewing Plex with friends is one of its new and more interesting functions.

And it is that, as time passes, this service has been adding new solutions to conquer more and more users. A good proof of this is the arrival of Watch Together. This is the name of this feature by which we can see Plex together with friends, sharing a movie, series, programs and even YouTube videos. A very attractive alternative, especially in times of pandemic.

Thus, if you want to share content with your friends and family to discuss them together, we recommend that you continue reading, because we are going to teach you the steps you must follow, and the requirements you have to meet. You will see that it is very simple and, sooner than you expect, you will have fun with all of them.

Plex sharing requirements

Before starting, it is important that you verify that you meet all the necessary requirements of the case. The Plex developers themselves report them to us, and they have to do with the software versions. Thus, we must have the following operating systems and updates:

Amazon Fire TV (v8.1.0 or higher) Android mobile (v8.1.0 or higher) Android TV (v8.1.0 or higher) Apple TV (v7.0 or higher) iOS (v7.0 or higher) Roku (v6.6.0 or higher)

In this way, you already know what are the environments that allow you to enjoy Plex with your friends.

How to share Plex with friends?

To share content on Plex, if you meet the requirements, the first thing you will need is a user within the system. Just generate a free account from its official page. When you have done that you have to find the movie, series episode or show that you want to share, and then:

Click on the three points that allow you to enter the menu of that content Select the option to see together A new screen will appear, in which you will be able to select which friends to add to the session (if any of them does not appear, it is possible that they do not yet have an account You will have to create one) When you have added all of them, press Done, in the upper right corner Little by little, you will see how the content begins to be stored in your account After a few seconds you can click on Start, and thus share the content

Note that you can then control playback as if you were the only one watching the video. On the right side of the screen you will see which users are connected, and the content will always be synchronized. This means that, for example, if you pause it for yourself, you pause it for everyone.

Considering that Plex has long offered a wide selection of free movies and TV shows, this is undoubtedly an excellent option for those who want to enjoy with their loved ones from a distance.

And you, have you already tried Plex Watch Together? How was your experience?

Share it with your friends!