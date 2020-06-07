Watch NXT Takeover In Your House Live

NXT presents NXT Takeover In Your House.

Fight for the women’s championship WWE NXT: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Io Shirai

Fight for the championship WWE NXT Backlot Brawl: Adam Cole (c) vs The Velveteen Dream

Fight for the North American Championship WWE NXT: Keith Lee (c) vs Johnny Gargano

Individual Combat: Tommaso Ciampa vs Karrion Kross

Individual combat: Damian Priest vs Finn Bálor

Women’s three-on-three match: Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Shotzi Blackheart vs Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai & Reina Gonzalez

How to watch NXT Takeover In Your House live?

As we can see NXT Takeover In Your House Live? You can see it through WWE Network which is priced at $ 9.99 per month, being able to access live events such as NXT Takeover In Your House and all content on demand.

Hours in the Hispanic world

These are the PPV NXT Takeover In Your House start times The Kick Off starts half an hour early and it will be broadcast live on WWE’s YouTube channel.

United States: East 7:00 PM // Downtown 6:00 PM // Pacific 04:00 PM

Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua: 5:00 PM

Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama and Peru: 6:00 PM

Bolivia, Chile, Cuba, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela: 7:00 PM

Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 8:00 PM

Canary Islands, Portugal and United Kingdom: 00:00 AM

Germany, Belgium, Spain, France, Italy and Switzerland: 01:00 AM

