How to watch Netflix with VPN step by step: access more content

Do you want to enjoy the complete Netflix catalog? This is what you must do to surf with VPN.

Did you know that in other countries you can have Netflix cheaper and a different catalog of series and movies? This happens because the platform offers a different catalog and rates in other countries. However, we will show you how to see Netflix with VPN, and access more content.

Netflix it’s a streaming service in order to watch series and movies of a paid nature. And although there are different ways to watch Netflix totally free, the content may be limited for some countries and regions.

This is due to a market strategy applied by the platform, especially with some film production companies, or simply because Netflix does not buy the copyright in all countries.

So if you find yourself in a country with a limited catalog and you want to have access to the complete content that Netflix offers in the United States and Japan, who usually have a better selection of titles, we have a solution.

With a VPN set up you can see Netflix and content of any territory, as long as you know how to choose the suitable VPN server and have a good internet connection. But first, let’s see what a VPN is and how it works.

Watching Netflix for free is possible and these are all the options

What is a VPN connection?

As we explained in the previous article, VPN stands for Virtual Private Network, or Virtual Private Network, that is, it gives you the opportunity to modify the browsing IP so that you can enter pages with blocked services or benefits for your country.

In short, you will browse anonymously, protected and with a data encryption that prevents other people from stealing your information and keeping your Internet activities safe.

One of the main reasons why a person decides to use a VPN is that thanks to this type of servers you will be able view subscription content in another country as if we were in this.

It is the case of Netflix, a streaming service very popular around the world, but that varies in content and price according to the country of residence. But, How to watch Netflix with VPN?

Quick guide: how to watch Netflix with VPN from any device

Below, you can see all the steps to follow to see the full content of series and movies Netflix with VPN, both on PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Android TV and video game console.

How to watch Netflix with VPN from PC or Mac

Remember that the use of a VPN to enter your Netflix account violates Netflix security policies. So the use of these servers is your responsibility.

In the same way, this is what you should do to access the catalog of other countries from a computer.

Select one of the best VPN for PC. Such as NordVPN or CyberGhost. Download and install the software on your computer or laptop. Run the VPN and enter your access data (username and password). You will then see a server list available to connect and start browsing. Select a server in a country where Netflix has more accessible plans and more complete content. Example USANow immediately and depending on the speed of your Internet, your IP will be changed to one of the USAFinally, enter the Netflix official page and enter your access data to the platform. You will immediately have all the options catalog according to country or region.

How to watch Netflix with VPN from Android and iOS

To see Netflix with VPN from mobile devices you don’t need to be a computer expert. The process is similar to the one done on computers, but first, take a look at the list of 6 best free and paid VPN apps for Android.

Whether you have a device Android or iOS, the essential thing is to install a reliable VPN. Go to the official store of Google Play Store or App Store Once inside them, all you have to do is write in the search area VPN free or Free VPN, in this way the search result will be VPN where you will not have to spend a single penny. Once the VPN has been downloaded and installed on the device, launch the application. You will then see a server list to choose. If you are looking for a more extensive catalog in Netflix, it is recommended to use a USA IP.

How to watch Netflix with VPN from Android TV

If you thought you could only watch Netflix with VPN from PC and mobile, you’re wrong. Fortunately there are VPN server apps that fit these types of devices. Among them we can mention: VyprVPN and NordVPN.

Go to the shop Google Play Store and download the application from your Android TVInstall it and run the VPN on your device.Create an account with username and password (if requested) .Select on VPN node and ready.

How to watch Netflix with VPN from console, Apple TV and Smart TV

As we already know, Netflix is ​​a multiplatform service, so it not only works for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, but it is also available on Smart TVs, devices such as Apple TV, and even Play Station and Xbox One consoles.

If you want to see Netflix with VPN From Apple TV, SmarTV, Play Station and Xbox One, you can check the CyberGhost server, which is compatible with all these devices.

The steps are similar to those previously described. You access the store for each device, type the name of the VPN in the search engine and perform the installation.

Another a bit risky way to see Netflix with VPN It is through the private configuration of your WiFi router. In this case, you should have a router model with VPN included, although it is a bit expensive, it is a good alternative to use VPN on any device.

How to have Netflix cheaper: the best tricks

Following each of these steps you will be browsing safely from any device and you can enjoy the full Netflix catalog without any restrictions.

Related topics: Netflix, Technology

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow