         How to watch more than 500 DTT television channels online, free and legally

Being able to watch TV live on the Internet It has long been something within the reach of any user: the channels of the open channels themselves provide access to the streaming signal and multimedia players on their respective websites.
However, precisely because the great offer of available channelsIt is difficult to keep them all grouped and classified, let alone finding ways to quickly zap between them without being forced to change from one website to another. But they do exist. We tell you which ones.
The main channels, one by one
If you go from grouping and classifying channels because you are only interested in a very specific one, here is a list of the main general channels, ready to be viewed in your browser:
La1: You can see it live through its RTVE.es channel
La2: You can see it live through its RTVE.es channel
Antenna 3: You can see it live through its Atresplayer channel
Four: You can see it live through its Cuatro.com channel
Telecinco: You can see it live through its Telecinco.es channel
The sixth: You can see it live through its Atresplayer channel
Neox: You can see it live through its Atresplayer channel
Not going: You can see it live through its Atresplayer channel
Teleport: You can see it live through its RTVE.es channel
Channel 24H: You can see it live through its RTVE.es channel
Atreseries: You can see it live through its Atresplayer channel
Divinity: You can see it live through its Mitele.es channel
Energy: You can see it live through its Mitele.es channel
Be mad: You can see it live through its Mitele.es channel
Mega: You can see it live through its Atresplayer channel
Boing: You can see it live through its Mitele.es channel
FDF: You can see it live through its Mitele.es channel
Paramount: You can see it live through its Paramountnetwork.es channel
Mtmad24h: You can see it live through its Mitele.es channel
TDTChannels.com
TDTChannels is a platform that collectively collects (via Github) online radio and open TV broadcasts, in such a way that it allows us to access the complete offer of Spanish DTT channels legally and free of charge (and without added ads). Of course, do not expect to see a single payment channel on your list.
In total, its website and its Android app offer access to 515 DTT channels (ranging from RTVE to CNN through a huge amount of local and regional TV) and 669 radio stations. The players are integrated into the TDTChannels website and app, although it also includes links to the respective websites.
Zappeando with our multimedia player
Viewing Teledeporte in PotPlayer. On the right of the screen the (long) list of strings.
If we do not like to watch TV in the browser or depend on mobile applications, we also we can make use of the TDTChannels ‘database’ viewing the channels in our favorite multimedia software.
You just have to go to the Github page of the platform, copy the link to the M3U / M3U8 list you prefer (TV, Radio or both) and resort to copy & paste in the ‘Open URL’ option of your general media player (such as VLC or PotPlayer, for example).
Or, better, with an IPTV app
In the Microsoft Store you can find freeIn addition, a VLC-based IPTV application for Windows, MyIPTV Player, which is specifically prepared to navigate between the different groups of channels, and in which we can also upload the same M3U file as VLC.
In ‘Settings’> ‘Add new playlist and EPG source’> ‘Add remote list’. Then we just have to go to ‘Settings’> ‘Select channel playlist’> ‘Update’ to select the list of TDTChannels or another.
