         How to watch more than 500 DTT television channels online, free and legally

Being able to watch TV live on the Internet It has long been something within the reach of any user: the channels of the open channels themselves provide access to the streaming signal and multimedia players on their respective websites.

However, precisely because the great offer of available channelsIt is difficult to keep them all grouped and classified, let alone finding ways to quickly zap between them without being forced to change from one website to another. But they do exist. We tell you which ones.

The main channels, one by one

If you go from grouping and classifying channels because you are only interested in a very specific one, here is a list of the main general channels, ready to be viewed in your browser:

La1: You can see it live through its RTVE.es channel

La2: You can see it live through its RTVE.es channel

Antenna 3: You can see it live through its Atresplayer channel

Four: You can see it live through its Cuatro.com channel

Telecinco: You can see it live through its Telecinco.es channel

The sixth: You can see it live through its Atresplayer channel

Neox: You can see it live through its Atresplayer channel

Not going: You can see it live through its Atresplayer channel

Teleport: You can see it live through its RTVE.es channel

Channel 24H: You can see it live through its RTVE.es channel

Atreseries: You can see it live through its Atresplayer channel

Divinity: You can see it live through its Mitele.es channel

Energy: You can see it live through its Mitele.es channel

Be mad: You can see it live through its Mitele.es channel

Mega: You can see it live through its Atresplayer channel

Boing: You can see it live through its Mitele.es channel

FDF: You can see it live through its Mitele.es channel

Paramount: You can see it live through its Paramountnetwork.es channel

Mtmad24h: You can see it live through its Mitele.es channel

TDTChannels.com

TDTChannels is a platform that collectively collects (via Github) online radio and open TV broadcasts, in such a way that it allows us to access the complete offer of Spanish DTT channels legally and free of charge (and without added ads). Of course, do not expect to see a single payment channel on your list.

In total, its website and its Android app offer access to 515 DTT channels (ranging from RTVE to CNN through a huge amount of local and regional TV) and 669 radio stations. The players are integrated into the TDTChannels website and app, although it also includes links to the respective websites.

Zappeando with our multimedia player

Viewing Teledeporte in PotPlayer. On the right of the screen the (long) list of strings.

If we do not like to watch TV in the browser or depend on mobile applications, we also we can make use of the TDTChannels ‘database’ viewing the channels in our favorite multimedia software.

You just have to go to the Github page of the platform, copy the link to the M3U / M3U8 list you prefer (TV, Radio or both) and resort to copy & paste in the ‘Open URL’ option of your general media player (such as VLC or PotPlayer, for example).

Or, better, with an IPTV app

In the Microsoft Store you can find freeIn addition, a VLC-based IPTV application for Windows, MyIPTV Player, which is specifically prepared to navigate between the different groups of channels, and in which we can also upload the same M3U file as VLC.

In ‘Settings’> ‘Add new playlist and EPG source’> ‘Add remote list’. Then we just have to go to ‘Settings’> ‘Select channel playlist’> ‘Update’ to select the list of TDTChannels or another.

