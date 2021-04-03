How to Watch ‘Minari’ Online Right Now

With a very different awards season upon us (!) And a world where going to the theater is still out of the question for many, you’re probably looking to watch some of the top movies of the past year online. One of those films is definitely Minari, which has been getting rave reviews and is already nominated for a bunch of awards, like Film Independent Spirit Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and, now, Academy Awards (aka Oscars). But if you want to watch Minari at home, it’s not as simple as signing into Netflix or Hulu.

First, what is Minari about it?

Minari is about a family of Korean immigrants that moves to Arkansas in the 1980s. The father becomes a farmer and the children struggle to form their identities. It’s partly based on the life of writer and director Lee Isaac Chung. The film stars Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, and Yuh-Jung Youn.

Where will Minari be available?

As of February 12, Minari is available to watch in some theaters. In conjunction with this release, the studio behind the film, A24, has set up a virtual screening room. It will also be available as video on demand.

How does the virtual screening room work?

If you want to watch Minari through the film’s distributor, you can buy a “ticket” on A24’s site. Most days have two or three showings of the movie. Access to the screening is $ 20 and viewers are given a four-hour window in which they can watch the film. More information is available in A24’s FAQ section. If you choose to watch Minari this way, act fast. Screenings have been selling out.

And if I don’t want to use the virtual screening room?

Minari is also available in a VOD release. This means that you can pay to watch the movie on platforms like Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple — pretty much anywhere that you can pay to stream movies. The price is $ 19.99 for new releases.

Okay, got it. So, what if I don’t want to pay 20 bucks?

I hate to break it to you, but you’re gonna have to wait. It’s likely that eventually, Minari will make the streaming service rounds, but that could be a long time from now. Basically, how much do you care about seeing the awards show movies before you watch the actual awards shows? That’s where your answer lies. (And for this one, it’s very, very worth it.)

