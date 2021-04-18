How to watch Marc Anthony’s virtual concert for free today?

Getty Images MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: In this image released on November 19, 2020, Marc Anthony performs at the 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards on November 16, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The 2020 Latin GRAMMYs aired on November 19, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)

After the wave of criticism that has been generated during the weekend of April 17 and 18 against the Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony, after thousands of fans around the world purchased tickets to his virtual concert agreed to take to held on the night of Saturday, April 17, and which was not carried out due to technical failures with the “streaming” platform, the artist has spoken through social networks to apologize to his followers.

The return to the stage by the author of great successes such as “It was worth it” and “Pale flower” is expected to be an unforgettable night with the concert named #MarcAnthonyUnaNoche, which ended up being a disappointing night for the number of fans buy the respective virtual tickets well in advance and also had to wait for more than four hours for a concert that never took place.

During the morning of Sunday, April 18, through his Instagram account, the singer assured that he was going to solve the problem and that he regretted what happened, which completely got out of his hands and that it was a technological problem.

“First of all I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to the unprecedented number of fans from all over the world who registered to see my concert tonight and were unable to witness it due to the overwhelming demand that caused the total collapse of the venue. streaming platform. I am deeply sorry for the failure of this technology, which is totally out of my control. You can be sure that I will not rest and we will do everything possible to give all the opportunity to the people who with so much effort acquired their tickets so that they can see the concert as soon as possible and that they can enjoy it “, said the artist a statement.

The concert will be held this Sunday, April 18 for free

Although the fans were waiting for a live performance in which there would be special presentations, such as that of Daddy Yankee, as announced by Marc Anthony on his networks, now the Puerto Rican has released a new statement in which he has found the solution to this unfortunate inconvenience.

The new statement reads:

My people, as promised last night, my team and I have been working non-stop to find a solution to the technical problems of broadcasting last night’s scheduled event. I have demanded that all promoters refund the money to everyone who bought their tickets and that that process begin today. Also tell them that I promised them a concert, and I am going to honor that concert with the recorded version of the complete show that they could not see. It will be available totally free on my YouTube channel, the concert will premiere today, Sunday, April 18 at 5 PM ET (Available for 24 hours). I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the support and understanding. We work hard and with a lot of love, and we did this for you! I hope you and your loved ones enjoy it. God bless you!

However, some users through comments on the publication have expressed that they paid for a virtual concert and not for a broadcast already recorded. In the same way, the singer has said that all of the money will be returned to them.

See the concert here

The concert will be streamed for free via Marc Anthony’s YouTube channel and here is the embedded video.

Marc Anthony – Una Noche (Full Concert)

