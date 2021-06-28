How to Watch Love Island UK Season 7 in the US

Is there a better way to relax in the summertime than with some ridiculous reality TV? While there are, of course, a number of US shows that fit the bill — Bachelor in Paradise is coming back, baby! —Our friends across the pond are up on their reality TV game, too, particularly with the addictive dating show Love Island . Love Island is returning for season 7 this summer, and if you want to watch from the US, then the wait won’t be very long. But you’re going to need to some help accessing it easily. Here’s everything you need to know.

Season 7 premieres at the end of June.

Love Island season 7 will premiere on Monday, June 28. This is the show’s big return following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year didn’t go without a season altogether — 2020 marked the first time the series did a winter season, and it aired in January and February pre-pandemic. But, it was the first time there was no summer season since the show premiered in 2015. The withdrawal is very, very real.

The Islanders have already been announced.

The 12 Islanders who will be the first to enter the the villa have been announced. They include Kaz, a fashion blogger; Jake, a water engineer, and Toby, a semi-professional soccer player — or, footballer, I should say.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The show will take place in Mallorca once again.

The winter season of Love Island in early 2020 saw the group living it up and bringing the drama in Cape Town, South Africa. But, for season 7, the show is back in Mallorca, Spain where all other seasons of the show were filmed. The season will be hosted by Laura Whitmore, who hosted the winter season and took over as host for the late Caroline Flack.

The series will be available to watch in the US very quickly.

There are two options for watching Love Island UK in the US If you want to watch immediately, you’ll need to have a VPN that allows you to access websites outside of the US that are not generally available to US internet users. This way, you can watch the show on the website of the UK channel ITV, which airs Love Island. This does cost money, FWIW. It’s around $ 10 a month to use one.

The other option — the one that is less technologically complicated — is to wait until the season is available on Hulu, which will be very soon after the show starts airing in the UK

While the series will premiere on June 28 in the UK, Hulu has announced that episodes from season 7 will start popping up on July 12. That’s only a two week wait! Plus, considering Love Island airs every day — they take their reality TV seriously over there — there will be plenty of episodes to catch up on. You’ll be hearing eligible singles scream “I’ve got a text!” in no time.

