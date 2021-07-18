how to watch live matches, results and tables. Federer wins

Federer and Djokovic have the same goal: win Wimbledon 0:54

. – Seeing the courts covered in lush green grass and the fans watching as they savor the strawberries and cream can only mean one thing: Wimbledon is here.

Fans had to wait for the tournament after it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic; it was the only grand slam to be canceled.

The 2021 tournament began on Monday, June 28 with the men’s final scheduled for Sunday, July 11.

And after the tournament organizer, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), said that the Grand Slam will be a pilot event in the third phase of the UK government’s Event Research Program (ERP), the last stages versus 100% capacity.

Federer’s unexpected unintentional mistake 0:27

The event resumes with 50% of the stadium’s capacity for the center court and court No. 1, and 75% for the smaller show pitches.

For the fourth round and quarterfinals, the AELTC said it aims to increase allocations for center court, No. 1 court and field passes. Also, for the semifinals and finals, aim for 100% capacity on center court and a small number of tickets on court No. 1 and ground passes.

Ticket holders will need to show proof of covid-19 status upon entry, either in the form of both doses of vaccines or a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of attendance.

They should also wear face covers on the venue grounds, but will not be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing while sitting on site.

The AELTC also announced that there will be a 5% cut in prize money.

Djokovic seeks to regain his throne at Wimbledon

With the Grand Slam regaining its familiar spot in the summer, ranking No. 1 Novak Djokovic hopes to regain his Wimbledon title after winning it in 2019.

Djokovic is aiming for his sixth Wimbledon title and his 20th Grand Slam title after winning at the French Open in June.

Novak Djokovic, closer to being the best in history 1:04

If he does, he will tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for 20 individual Grand Slam titles overall.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Nadal withdrew from this year’s tournament, while Federer will be competing at the age of 39.

Federer seeks his ninth Wimbledon crown

Federer has positioned himself as the king of Wimbledon after winning 8 titles and being the player with the most titles in the men’s branch.

Furthermore, Federer has also been the only player in the open era to reach 12 Wimbledon finals. However, this time Federer arrives without the same form of the previous years. Federer was out of the competition for 13 months due to two knee surgeries and has not had the best results in the tournaments he has played since his return and is now eighth in the world rankings at almost 40 years of age.

In the male branch there are multiple Latin American hopes, including the Argentine Diego Schwartzman who is the seed number 9, but the Chilean Cristian Garin is also present as seed 17, among other players without seed such as Pablo Cuevas and Daniel Galán.

The fight between women

In the women’s field, World No. 2 Naomi Osaka withdrew from Wimbledon for timing reasons.

In May, Osaka withdrew from the French Open after receiving a $ 15,000 fine for refusing to speak to the media at Roland Garros.

Serena Williams and the adorable game of tennis with her daughter 1:03

The four-time Grand Slam champion posted a statement on Twitter saying she was retiring so that “everyone can get back to concentrating on the tennis that takes place in Paris,” adding that “she would take time off the court.”

Osaka revealed that she had “suffered long bouts of depression” since winning her first Grand Slam title in 2018.

No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty will seek her second Grand Slam title after winning her first at the French Open in 2019.

The 25-year-old recently retired with a left thigh injury during her second-round match at Roland-Garros.

In women, this time there are no Latin Americans seeded, but one of the main Hispanic hopes is Garbine Muguruza, who is seeded number 11. One Latin American to highlight is Maria Camila Osorio who passed the qualifying round and won the first round match.

Cabal and Farah the defending doubles title

Colombians Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah won their first Wimbledon and Grand Slam tournament in 2019 and hope to repeat the great feat this year.

Where to watch Wimbledon live:

Africa: Canal Plus International (Afrique) Asia: Disney Networks Singapore Pte Ltd Australia: nine Canada: TSN Canada China: CCTV5 (Mandarin), IQIYI Japan: NHK, WOWOW India: Star India Middle East: beIN Sports MENA South Africa: Supersport America del South: ESPN Latin America (ESPN South) Turkey: Saran Sport, S Sport (sublicensee), TRT (sublicensee) United Kingdom: BBC TV & Radio, Eurosport UK United States: ESPN, Tennis Channel

Click here for the full list

Wimbledon 2021 draws, matches and results

Men (singles) Women (singles) Men (doubles) Women (doubles) Mixed doubles