You have a video on your iPhone, either in the gallery or on YouTube, that you want to see on a big screen. How about showing it to a TV? Well it is possible using AirPlay, an own Apple function for streaming content streaming. AirPlay lets you stream audio or video wirelessly from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to an Apple TV or AirPlay 2-compatible smart TV, as long as your device is connected to the same Wi-Fi as the TV.

With the feature you can stream videos from any iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac. Just make sure that your device’s operating system is relatively recent. In fact, with the latest versionWith AirPlay 2, you can also stream audio to multiple rooms, decide which room to play it in, and pair the speakers.

Devices from which you can stream a video via AirPlay

– iPhone, iPad or iPod touch

– Mac

– iTunes on Mac or PC

– Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD2

Devices to which you can stream video via AirPlay

– HomePod

– Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD and Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation)

– Connected speakers to the audio output port of the AirPort Express

– Speakers with “Works with Apple AirPlay” in the speaker packaging

AirPlay from iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

Connect the iOS device to the same Wi-Fi network as Apple TV or AirPlay 2 compatible smart TV.

Find the video you want to stream with AirPlay.

Press the iscreen cone with an arrow. In some third-party apps, you may need to tap a different icon first. In the Photos app for example, tap the square icon with arrow, and then the one on the screen. Choose your Apple TV or AirPlay 2 compatible smart TV. To stop streaming content, tap the screen icon with an arrow again on the app you are using, and then select iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch from the list.

Your device may iOS automatically stream videos with AirPlay to Apple TV or AirPlay 2 compatible smart TV what do you usually use If you open a video app and see the icon on the screen with an arrow in the upper left corner, it means that an AirPlay device has been selected. To use AirPlay with another device, tap the same icon, and then tap another device or tap “iPhone” to stop streaming content with AirPlay.

AirPlay from Mac

Connect your Mac to the same Wi-Fi network as Apple TV or AirPlay 2 compatible smart TV.

On the Mac, open the app or website from which you want to transmit video.

In the playback controls, doClick the icon on the screen with an arrow.

Select your Apple TV or smart TV. To stop streaming video, click again on the screen icon with an arrow within the playback controls and select Disable AirPlay.